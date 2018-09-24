Vegas, Experts Reconsidering Dolphins.

Dolphins fans can be forgiven for being at something less than a full sprint with high fives here in the early going. We all seem to feel that we have been here before. Carl even pointed out on this blog that the teams we have beaten are a combined 3-6. But that has a tendency to be true when you are 3-0.In other words, our opponents are a league average 3-3 when not playing the Dolphins. Additionally, the Jets and Titans have both shown the ability to win outright as underdogs, which is suggestive of the fact that the Dolphins, too, may be under-valued. Certainly anyone who bet the over on the Dolphins win total for the season is feeling pretty good right now (some books had set the Dolphins at 6.5 wins for the season.)New England is this week. We will soon know where we stand at the quarter mark in the season. However, it may be worth mentioning that the Dolphins are one win away from holding a three games lead on the Patriots at that quarter-season mark.Maybe that is worth at least a jogging high-five?Jay Lopez