I was wrong, the NFL isn't over. Although it seems close to comical in South FL. One game and we lose Josh Sitton for the year.Last year we didn't make it to the first game without losing 4 starters. Now, one of those loses didn't make the comeback on obviously a career ending injury. And (no pun intended) an Achilles heel position for several years, OG, we lose a MAJOR off-season signing in Josh Sitton for the year.Depth was already an issue & I thought with last years Football Gods ending our hopes preseason, this year would be healthy.So I was wrong twice.Contact me for your fantasy players & any bets. Do the opposite of what I say or feel!!