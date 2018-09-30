Players And Fans Alike In Unfamiliar Territory

When was the last time we had this big a game?It's been 2 years since we had to go into Buffalo to clinch a playoff birth.It's been 10 years since we had to go into the Meadowlands with Chad Pennington and beat the Jets to win the AFC East.Now's it's New England's turn.By 4:30 today, we could have a strangle hold on the AFC East with multi game leads over our division foes.This is a Bazzaro World moment.It's usually the Patriots in our position and we in theirs.But so early into this season the tides have turned and it's us with our foot on their throats.Banged up or not, veteran experience or not, both team's haven't been in these positions other than Amendola.How will they react? That is what underscores the drama in New England today.As I have said in previous posts that Speed Kills.And we have it. Can Ryan Tannehill take advantage of this and out play Tom Brady, the G.O.A.T. as they claim.Tannehill doesn't have to prove himself against Brady's entire carreer. Just today's 60 minutes.That's it. 60 minutes to turn the tables on the premier franchise in the AFC East.Wow. I was excited all week and here we are.Game Day. BIG GAME DAY!Come what may in a few hours, we will still be in 1st place in the Division no matter the outcome.But I would love to be 3 games up plus the tie breaker against the Patriots. And at least 2 games up against the Bills and games up with the tie breaker against the Jets.If we pull off a big win today, the talk, all week long, will be about a changing of the guard in the AFC East.This has become a national story. So much so, that the game will be nationally televised on CBS. As I live in New Jersey, the Jets were bumped to FOX.I pray we win. Simple as that.I pray that Tannehill plays a great game. Simple as that.I pray we score enough to overcome our banged up defense.Please join me if you can.In New England, die hard Patriot fans are finally falling to their knees to do the same.Phins Up!!!Carl LeoneDol-Fan since 12/25/1971