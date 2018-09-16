No More Politics from this Phin Fan

I try to learn from my mistakes. Sometimes it takes 15-20 years, but I learn. And I have no interest in the pregame crap, why it is, what it isn't, yada yada yada. I like watching the Dolphins win!!I LOVE watching the Dolphins play FB & keeping that little yellow napkin/hanky/flag out of their actions. Opponents, you have permission to use the yellow napkin as you see fit!!Sloppy game in the 2nd ha.....Sloppy game. A win is a win. This feeling I have right now is so enjoyable....I really had forgotten it.And I'm not an idiot.....well.....I just know that there are 15 weeks remaining, and several changes of momentum, injuries, coaches using white powder with professional......hhhmmm.....professional....humans that are prettier than me, & ...me.No critique. Just gonna smell the flowers all week until Wed. or Thur. when I start considering Oakland.Mr. Gore, I wish you had spent so much more of your career in your home town. Regardless, you are here now, and you are a professional FB player & beyond!! Before you are inducted you deserve a SB WIN!! You know the way!! Help us pace ourselves and make it happen!!I don't know Ryan, I think that knee injury will not allow you to move well, or run for first downs. You're gonna get stuck in the pocket and get sacked. What else has the media said?? Great LEADERSHIP Tann, WELCOME BACK!!!!!I would say something good about all of you but I bet Adam is tearing you up about what you didn't do.?.?.?CONGRATULATIONS!!! No idea if we'll win another game, but holding down the confidence on Darnold for the week was key!!And the RUN DEFENSE!!!And an awesome PUNTING job!!One thing. Mr. Kilgore. What do you call that special type of.....hand off/snap/.....please don't take offense to this, but did you know, or were you aware your right hand was resting on top of the game ball before that play started?? Hey man if you didn't know it's cool! Future reference though, I'm almost positive that C is your position and your responsibility is to give Ryan the ball so he can do one of those X & O things that Adam creates.When I was playing for the St. Louis Cardinals, I was the C. We didn't use the shot-gun. I was forced to make sure Jim Hart got behind me & not one of our G's. Mostly I tried to show him how to throw a spiral. He never got it so we ended up giving the ball to Terry most of the time. Or maybe not?GREAT WIN DOLPHINS!!! I swear it appears as if Adam did get the attitude change he was trying for. And all those men that helped him!