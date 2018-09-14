In New York vs. Broadway Darnold

Being in the AFC East it has almost, "ALMOST" gotten to the point where I will cheer for my rivals as long as New England loses. But I don't want to see another new, very young, talented QB take over for another northeastern media team. The same media that despises the Dolphins.I never like to cheer for bad playing, just better playing by the Dolphins. However, if there is a city, a media group, and a fan base, or even a loud mouth coach that can blow-up a players head and cause the direction of his career to tremble and shake and falter and run into your own OLM's big behind, well, that would be the big cherry....blueberry....apple, Apple!!I would like to add I have NEVER seen a QB with so much talent it is virtually impossible he will NOT lead the Jets to less then 4 or 5 SB wins......and going to Disney World after as well!!GO PHINS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!