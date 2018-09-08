Heads Or Tails

Sunday's season opener against the Titans will bring a contrast in styles as Tennessee will look to ground and pound the ball directly through our defense, churning up yards and eating up the clock.We could be in for a long, slow death start.On the other hand, Gase and Company will look to sprint right out of the blocks with a hurry up tempo offense designed to get the Titans on their heels by creating unfavorable matchups and exploding down the field.If Miami doesn't move the chains, the defense will be right back out there, sucking wind and missing tackles.Believe it or not, the coin toss will be a dictator in this game. Whomever gets the ball first, can set the pace.If the Titans start on offense, methodically march down the field and score a TD, then we go 3 and out, we could be down 10-0 or 14-0 and the end of the first quarter.If Miami starts on offense and scores a TD in 4 minutes, the Titans may look to pass a bit more playing catchup. Which is what we need.Miami cannot play from behind and win this game. They have to get out front and stay there.A two score lead is our only hope.If the O Line keeps Tannehill upright and he contains his excitement to be back, Miami can put up the necessary points. Pull away and win the game.My prediction: Miami 31-17Forget the home field humidity factor. It's been hot and humid in Tennessee for the past week.Phins Up,Carl LeoneDol-Fan since 12/25/1971