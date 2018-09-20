GetOutTheVote

From the Dolphins:

The Miami Dolphins have partnered with the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) on RISE to Vote and will hold a registration station at the Dolphins’

home game against the Oakland Raiders. RISE to Vote is a nonpartisan effort to register athletes and their fans to vote. Stop by the North Plaza at Hard Rock Stadium and register to vote, take a photo to share, and help yourself and others become informed and engaged citizens.