GetOutTheVote

From the Dolphins:
The Miami Dolphins have partnered with the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) on RISE to Vote and will hold a registration station at the Dolphins’ September 23rd home game against the Oakland Raiders. RISE to Vote is a nonpartisan effort to register athletes and their fans to vote. Stop by the North Plaza at Hard Rock Stadium and register to vote, take a photo to share, and help yourself and others become informed and engaged citizens.
