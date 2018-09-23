Dolphins Use Bottle Caps And Sticks To Go 3-0

"Ok Jakeem, you line behind me and block for a second and then run down by the Volkswagon. I will give the ball to Frank, who will pitch it to Albert coming around from the left side and he will flip it out to you. If they bite, you should be wide open by the manhole cover."Chicanery I tell you. It was pure and simple chicanery. Drawn up a thousand times on side streets across America.No doubt even Adam Gase, as a freckled 10 year old, drew it up years ago on the back street or empty lot prior to calling for it again just a few hours ago.Only this time it was for first place in the AFC East standings.And guess what? That wasn't the only side street play called by Gase on Sunday."Ok Jakeem, Just come around from the left side and I will toss it to you about a foot in front of me. If you beat them to the Impala, just turn on the burners and get to the End Zone at the corner of the block."That one worked first. So well in fact that let's see if Albert can do it too.Only this time from the right side and Albert saw an opening by the mail box and cut it right up the field. TOUCHDOWN!!!The lights came on the lamp post so "TWO MINUTE WARNING!!"When 3 receivers and a running back all run under 4.5 second 40 yard dashes and then you put all 4 on the field at the same time. Stills 4.45, Drake 4.45, Wilson 4.35 and Grant 4.35.Good luck trying to cover all that.You can have twice as much yardage, over twice as many points in twice as much time of possession and guess what?It doesn't matter. Why?Because SPEED KILLS!!And you can't coach SPEED. Nope.You can only sign it and draft it. Simple as that.Then throw in a couple bottle caps and sticks and turn those cheetahs loose.The Raiders seemed to dominate this game and yet flew home 8 point losers, up by 10 with 16 minutes left and suddenly down by 11 with 25 seconds left.The key word there was 'suddenly".Wow. 3-0 for a team that many thought might win only 2 games this year.Here is a quick reality check. The 3 teams we beat are a combined 3-6.We may only be the best of the worst but it sure feels good right now.This coming Sunday will be a true test of who we are as we visit New England.As I write this, the 1-1 Patriots are trailing the Lions by 10 with 1:58 left in the 3rd. The Pats will either be 1-2 or 2-1 in another hour.Either way, we will get their best effort. Regardless of tonight's final score, they cannot lose next Sunday and wind up being at least 2.5 games back.They will be in beast mode as the Raiders were today.And hopefully next Sunday, the only one who will be able to catch Albert after he hits his stride will be Jakeem, who, blurry stride for blurry stride, will high five Albert all the way into the end zone.Phins Up!!Carl LeoneDol-Fan since 12/25/1971