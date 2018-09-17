Carl,My apologies for this method of replying to you but it's as if my pc is locked out of replying to the actual posts. I don't know, I imagine there is a minor snaffoo with something and it will be back to normal.Anyway, in response to your reply: Isn't it a great feeling knowing what you wrote. Remember when those 2 HC's had no faith in Tann and wouldn't let him audible?To be honest, I actually do not know if Tann couldn't do those things when he was younger, or the coach's were control freaks. Yes Tann has matured like every person does, but he is playing the most difficult position in all of professional sports. I believe he had the capability to audible & read defenses(reverse those) back then, but he was not perfect at it & the coach's were impatient & not wanting to take the time to groom him. Plus I bet they didn't know how like Adam does!!I think that created a lot of these armchair QB's that dislike Tann and always want the grass on the other side.I hear you, week 2, we are 2-0, it feels great but it's not like we are #2 or #3 in the league and nobody else thinks so either. 15 weeks!!??I don't want to jinx anything but I can't help myself with the pride I feel right now(today, one day at a time!) for....the ENTIRE TEAM. It has looked like things that were complained about last summer have been worked on hard by these guys.A NFL game is so often a crap shoot, and Sunday was a prime example. 1-2-3-4 years ago none of those flags would have gone our way. The great catch by Gore you spoke of, would have been dropped. There is a point. The Mental Change Gase has wanted.Game 1 collateral issues of last year really bit me hard. Injuries, every team suffers. The Hurricane swallowed our bye week, and then, for me personally the most detrimental issue setting a negative tone for the season was Timmons. I'll just say he is fortunate that I'm not The Incredible Hulk. Do you think if I spray painted myself green.....no....I only bring these issues up because I believe Adam wanted an attitude shift upon arrival. I think making the playoffs his first year set things back/delayed progress on what he really wanted. The expectations by fans in year 2 were so unrealistic in my eyes. I will stop this old news after pointing out how we made the playoffs.Look at those games & how we won them. Except for Tenn & NYJ & Pitt(did not play their stars & Roth was hurt), every game we won could very easily been a loss. The rise of Ajayi was equaling impactful in a negative manner the next year. I'm well aware I see things quite differently than most, so when I say I believe the bravest move Adam has made since arrival was the Ajayi departure. And I felt it was right, beyond question. The team was not under his control!! Ajayi ran where he wanted to. I would go on & explain why I feel having a winning season in his first year slowed down his real plan, but there is nothing secret that I know about FB in comparison to your knowledge of the game.To add one last: I have been wanting to hear your opinions & views about 2018 for over a month, but I didn't want it to go straight to that magnetic site for any & everything Dolphin. So it will have to wait or just be another year.And again, very apologetic that I allowed myself to get messed into the kneeling issue, & it snagged you briefly. I don't know, but I think you were only trying to support one of the group(me) from BD's blog?? The guilt has weighed heavy on me for a bit.Good to read your posts again & GO PHINS 2018. We are competitive! How much so could be seen a little in the next 4-5 games!!BE GOOD Carl!!