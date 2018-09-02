2-0 Dolphins Heading Home

That was your typical Dolphins vs Jets game.
Lots of crazy bad offensive plays. Kind of like starring at car crash.
Two missed extra points with more turnovers than a bakery.
But we survived by making more critical plays when we had to. Starting with stopping them on the 1 inch line right before the half.
But none bigger than Frank Gore taking that dump off on the last drive of the game on a 3rd and 19 for 20 yards.
So many new faces contributed to this win. Gore, Quinn, Amendola, Fitzpatrick, Kilgore (despite the bad snap) and Wilson.
Game balls to the front office.
Was I dreaming or did our OL not commit a false start or get called for holding?
Tannehill looked silly at times, Good at others and brilliant running the ball for 3 critical 1st downs.
Got to love it! No matter how ugly a win this was.
Just Win Baby!! And bring on the Raiders.
Phins Up!!!
Carl Leone
Dol-Fan since 12/25/1971
Sunday, September 16, 2018
1 comments:
Great point that so many new faces were part of the "W" today.
Gore, Wilson, Amendola, Minkah, Quinn. Also, a few second year guys too like, Grant, V.Taylor and Godchaux up front, X.Howard, McDonald,(2nd with Phins) Our secondary is looking pretty tough. Another few good games and maybe a nickname ? "Dolphnado"...lol...now bring on Chucky and the Raiders in the heat, go Phins to 3-0.