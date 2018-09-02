2-0 Dolphins Heading Home

That was your typical Dolphins vs Jets game.Lots of crazy bad offensive plays. Kind of like starring at car crash.Two missed extra points with more turnovers than a bakery.But we survived by making more critical plays when we had to. Starting with stopping them on the 1 inch line right before the half.But none bigger than Frank Gore taking that dump off on the last drive of the game on a 3rd and 19 for 20 yards.So many new faces contributed to this win. Gore, Quinn, Amendola, Fitzpatrick, Kilgore (despite the bad snap) and Wilson.Game balls to the front office.Was I dreaming or did our OL not commit a false start or get called for holding?Tannehill looked silly at times, Good at others and brilliant running the ball for 3 critical 1st downs.Got to love it! No matter how ugly a win this was.Just Win Baby!! And bring on the Raiders.Phins Up!!!Carl LeoneDol-Fan since 12/25/1971