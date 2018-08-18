Reputation is there; ZEBRAS LOOKING, CALLING, ALWAYS BIG!!!

The Dolphins are known for penalties! The ZEBRA's know it, and they look for it. Surely you have heard a holding penalty could almost be called on every offensive play.I'm tired of blaming it all on our players. If I went through and labeled each penalty for Carolina & Miami, you would notice a difference in the penalties!Caroline 7-53Miami 8-692 of Carolina's occurred back in Miami territory accumulating 30 yds. So 23 penalty yards remaining. I counted 3 false starts and one other 7 yard penalty.Miami: First 2 penalties occurred after Howard brought the ball to the 9. Then to the 5. Then to the 1, but a holding penalty taking place at the 6, so 10 yards to the 16. Another false start for 5 yards, and an off sides by Carolina to even it up. Scoring opp. blown.Next Miami penalty driving into Carolina territory around 25-30 and they call offensive pass interference on a first down catch. Spoiled the drive.Next, Carolina has ball & Miami needs to get off the field on 3rd & 8; Newton throws up a 20 yarder to Funches and they call Howard for touching his arm...or maybe he yelled at him, I wasn't that close.Not sure what order these next plays come in because I am beginning to realize it is not just our players that are screwing up. I got a slow motion review of this and it sure looks ......questionable to be polite.Carolina QB is sacked, fumbles & ball is coming toward sidelines past Allen & Zebra throws flag on Allen for an over 5-yard holding by a LB. No play, Carolina ball. If I ever get to see that again, 1) I bet I exaggerated that the ball was near or past Allen & the man he was defending, but it was clearly out of the QB's hands. Who knows if it was a fumble or Incomplete pass, but the Zebra made sure.33 yard gain by Perry erased by a holding call on the next penalty.And again on another INT with the ball at the Carolina 12, AGAIN 2 PENALTIES are called against the Phins which bites into their confidence if they are ever gonna score a TD on a TO.Call me sour grapes, whiner, what ever?? All I know is almost every penalty called against Miami meant something significant!! NOT ONE PENALTY against Carolina meant anything except 2 calls deep in Dolphin territory that showed the ZEBRA's were on top of the new rules!!!My point being that not one of the penalties against Carolina amounted to a hill of beans!! Miami's penalties: 4 inside the opponents 10-15 yard line. A 21 yard gain & first down on another. A penalty inside the 5 making it 1st & goal; A QB fumble recovered & returned for a TD is a 5 yd holding on a LB well after the ball was gone. A 33 yard run erased from a holding penalty. A 15 yard catch & 1st down is a offensive pass interference which you will get a grand total of maybe 115 in a year.Per year an ENTIRE TEAM averages 3.66 in their 16 games, and of course the Dolphins get one in the second preseason game.Whether consciously or unconsciously the ZEBRAs call the games against the Phins because that is what they expect!! Do not believe me?? Ask any sports psychologist!!Gase has got to start getting animated!!! Maybe not in preseason, but by regular season he has got to HAVE A VOICE ON THAT SIDELINE!!!!!Of course there is another theory: Last year we were the worst team with penalties. Chances are the coaching staff is gonna be all over that and drills will be performed, practices will not end, other gut wrenching physical doings until it is done right. My guess is they have been doing this procedure since the beginning. And the result of that is the other theory:They have learned nothing, and still make all the same mistakes. This is the final group of football players that reach the pinnacle of their sport. They are GREAT! PROFESSIONALS!! They do not keep making the same mistakes!! It's driven into them.PS. I thought Tann and the new receivers did very well. Drake was good again. The first team offense looked much better! Defense.....I have wondered from day one if he is the man for the job.And our punter is out of this world okay Carl??