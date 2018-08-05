New Year, New Hope?

So here we are, ready to embark on another year of Dolphin football. I have been doing a little reading about how the preseason has gone so far and I have a few thoughts about these Dolphins.





Good lord we have a bunch of really good receivers and defensive ends. We can only keep so many. Hopefully, some of the receivers that are a long shot to make the team have a great preseason so we can possibly trade one of them for a draft pick.





Speaking of trades, if I was the Miami brass, I would be shopping Andre Branch. They could possibly fill a position of need this year or get a decent draft pick. These trade ideas are of course dependent of the health of the WRs and DEs.





Everyone is making a big deal about the less than stellar scrimmage that Tannehill had Saturday. I say who gives a damn? Anyone remember when Tanne came out in the first preseason game a few years ago and went like 7/7 with an opening drive TD? Look how that season turned out, that was Philbin's last year as coach. People make too much of a big deal about the preseason, just let it play out. Nobody really knows how the season will play out just from preseason play. There is always a few teams that come out of nowhere to make a playoff run, hopefully Miami is on the right side of that coin this year but we shall see.





2 things we know for sure so far are that Xavien Howard and Reshad Jones are going to be balling big time this year if they stay healthy. They have been the only sure things so far in camp.





What observations have you made in Dolphins camp this year?















