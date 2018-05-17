Very Young, but will be Better Than 4 Wins.

Are drafts getting better under current Dolphins administration?

1980---5 & 24

1981---12 & 18

1982---2 & 4

1983--- 1

1984--- 8 & 19

1987--- 2

1990 --- 1 & 2

1994--- 2 & 5

1998--- 1

2012--- 1

OK, throwing 2012 in there is really unfair. Specially since they let go of Peyton to draft Andrew Luck.

Well I should quickly get on with what I feel about Miami's 2018 Draft.

1) I can't believe Ballage was still around at 131!!!

2) Fitzpatrick will be better than Rod Woodson!!

3) Baker almost has to play. I hope he is TOUGH & can manage to avoid major injury.

4) Just a guess, but it would not surprise me if Smythe has a better rookie year than Gesicki. Regardless of that, I think the offensive possibilities for Miami are BIG!!!

5) Sanders was a bit down on the list of kickers. Somebody must know something. Seldom do you see a team draft a kicker(unless your owner's last name is Davis), and if the armchairs were given the final pick you know we would have a DT or QB from somewhere. He must be able to kick??

I think 2018 could be very MEMORABLE!!!

I was gonna state the obvious with the title(Younger Teams have Physical & Mental Growth Holding them Back), but I knew many would automatically assume something like, "is this guy just realizing why rookies do not fill the starting line ups of Super Bowl Champions?"And even though I would never hear from anyone that thought this(aside from possible replies telling me how much I don't know; plus I have a wife that reminds me of most of it everyday), I know you're all out there shaking your heads at the remarkable conclusions I come up with......or laughing. Or my greatest fear....sometimes wish, is that you see who has written the piece, shake your head while laughing, and log out of the site!OK, all my indecision, self-doubt, & negative feelings out of the way(out in the open), I wanted to comment on a piece I read a couple days ago about ED & Miami's offense. No, that is a Freudian slip I promise!! Although I have noticed it in myself each time we get the ball.OK, indecision, embarrassing facts, & jokes out of the way, what I wanted to write about really does come from an article I read by James Anderson;Before I give my opinion on that question I would like to say that I agree with JA when he says that he thinks a team should always draft for need until/if that team becomes a perennial powerhouse. Powerhouses normally have few holes. We(Dolphins) always seem to have craters....or holes I guess.I don't remember the formula Anderson came up with designating whether a Draft was/is successful or unsuccessful. Something about playing time I believe. Which makes sense, unless you are a well-run organization that commonly plays beyond the regular season like Pittsburgh & Green Bay(you have fewer holes to fill, therefore less playing time for rookies unless you get a special player). You could throw Denver, Dallas, & Baltimore in there as well, but I can't think of any other organization, that plays by the rules, that consistently makes the playoffs(Indy was there for years until lately; which brings up one of my conspiracy theories about the NFL. You already have 2 NY teams & Boston; 6-8 teams in LA depending on the year; to cover the US for media considerations the expansion we all know about was between Indy & Miami for the South in the AFC. Common sense prevails!! Ask anyone & they will tell you if 2 teams remain & 1 belongs in the AFC Southern Division, without a doubt my first thought is Indianapolis. The hottest summer I ever spent was the winter in Indianapolis). My only real proof most will say is completely random-chance. I tend to disagree. Consider how difficult it is to attain the #1 Draft Pick, & then take a look at Indy's First Rd. picks since 1980: