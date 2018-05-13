SuperBowl VII - full game

Here’s a replay of the game that capped the perfect season. Too bad it was 45 years ago...
I do love seeing how the game itself has changed, how much different the players are, how the officiating is different, etc. Its amusing how on the first series, a Washington defensive lineman swats the ball as it’s being snapped.
Anywa, enjoy.
