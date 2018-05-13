» Unlabelled » SuperBowl VII - full game

Sunday, May 13, 2018

SuperBowl VII - full game

Posted by
Here’s a replay of the game that capped the perfect season.  Too bad it was 45 years ago...

I do love seeing how the game itself has changed, how much different the players are, how the officiating is different, etc. Its amusing how on the first series, a Washington defensive lineman swats the ball as it’s being snapped.

Anywa, enjoy.

Like This Article ? :

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 