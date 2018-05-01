A Short Offensive Possibility!?!?!?

OK, according to the experts, we(Miami Dolphins) #%&# the bed with our draft. We will win maybe 6 games. Our chances of hoisting the trophy named for Title Towns stalker of the frozen tundra on Lambeau Field, Vince Lombardi, is 100 to 1. We are already predicted to have anywhere from Pick #2 to #6 in the First Round of the 2019 draft.MAN!! Our season has been played!! And again, we #%$& the bed!! One of the strangest ideas I find about these experts is that we all know they are using the reasoning of the Dolphins' poor 2018 draft on the fact that we didn't grab a QB! It is strange because among the 6-7 teams that cover this area every year(26-32), 4 of them drafted QBs. Plus right behind 26, Baltimore & Buffalo drafted QBs. Five of those in the 1st Round, while the Giants picked-up the Richmound QB in the 6th.I guess my question is if Miami had sold the farm and grabbed one of the early QBs, or took one late in the draft, would the soothsayers have Miami anywhere but where they are now? NO! It has become Cleveland, NY, Buffalo, & Miami as easy targets to write & talk about & feel fairly safe.I have no idea how well, soon, or if the defense comes together; learns to play with each other. But just lining up the offense....well, ok, it looks good on paper.LT-TUNSIL; LG-SITTON; C-KILGORE; RG-DAVIS; LT-JAMES; TE-GESICKIWR-STILLS WR-PARKERWR-GRANT WR-SCOTTIN-WILSONIN-AMENDOLAQB-TANNEHILLRB-DRAKERB-GORERB-BALLAGEThat's just throwing things down. Think if the OL comes together early!! In time to make those 6 games after their Bye week really mean something!!!!