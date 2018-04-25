What Presents Are In Store This NFL Draft?

' Twas The Night Before The Draft

By Carl Leone





‘Twas the night before the draft and all through the league,

Not a GM had rested, all feeling fatigue.

Their draft boards assembled, each scout had his say,

From highest to lowest, “Oh, that one can play”.

The prospects were nestled all snug in their beds,

While visions of great riches danced in their heads.

Since end of last season, teams knew were they’d pick,

From the worst to the first, their spot was affixed.



To trade up or trade down or snag that one guy,

Decisions, decisions, which one do they try.

From Kiper and Davis and even Mayock,

All threw in their two cents with many a mock.



They run a spread offense and defense, a zone.

Make sure he fits in or this choice they’d've blown.

When free agents sign, when picks they are traded,

Each mock is redone ‘fore they’d even faded.

We’ve seen and we’ve heard from all who attest,

They love this one player, now that one is best.

Agents are bragging, their client’s a stud,

But rumors can circle, now he’s just a dud.





They pimp them, now primp them so all are impressed,

From Armani to Brioni, to the T’s they are dressed.

Come ‘morrow at night, the invitees will shine,

For GMs and coaches, their jobs on the line.

They’ll wait in the green room, some are brought to tear.

To fall like Brady Quinn, is their greatest fear.

The NFL Network and SportsCenter tell

All of their stories ‘tween hugs from Goodell.





The owners get checks out and practice with smile,

“He’s who we wanted. Look! He’s on my speed dial.”

Some fans will be happy, some fans will be sick,

As the winning contestant announces a pick.



Who knows whats the answer, no future is clear,

Will they bring them Lombardi or even a cheer?

There’s no proven science nor certain gimmick,

Just all fervent prayers to Dear Ole Saint Pick!





Phins Up!!!

Carl Leone

Dol-Fan Since 12/25/1971

It's Christmas Season for the NFL. All the draft picks are wrapped tightly so no one knows exactly what may be inside. There is plenty of excitement in anticipating what new presents each team will be receiving. With that in mind, I hope you enjoy the following: