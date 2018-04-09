The fake spike

The NFL posted this game as a replay. Thanks NFL. Enjoy!
Funny thing: the day of this game, my then-girlfriend made plans. So I was out, but had made sure to set up the old VCR. Of course, the power went out, and it didn’t record...so it took until that even8ng when ESPN prime time showed the clip for me to catch it.
Funny thing: the day of this game, my then-girlfriend made plans. So I was out, but had made sure to set up the old VCR. Of course, the power went out, and it didn’t record...so it took until that even8ng when ESPN prime time showed the clip for me to catch it.