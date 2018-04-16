Miami Dolphins 7 Round Mock Draft with Trades

Round 1, Pick 11:

Darnold, Sam (QB) Southern California

Barkley, Saquon (RB) Penn State

Rosen, Josh (QB) UCLA

Chubb, Bradley (DE) North Carolina State

Nelson, Quenton (OG) Notre Dame

Fitzpatrick, Minkah (CB/FS) Alabama

Ward, Denzel (CB) Ohio State

Vea, Vita (DT) Washington

Ridley, Calvin (WR) Alabama

Davenport, Marcus (DE/OLB) Texas-San Antonio

Edmunds, Tremaine (OLB/ILB) Virginia Tech

Allen, Josh (QB) Wyoming

Vander Esch, Leighton (OLB/ILB) Boise State

Smith, Roquan (ILB/OLB) Georgia

James, Derwin (SS/FS) Florida State

Moore, DJ (WR) Maryland

Payne, DaRon (DT) Alabama

Landry, Harold (OLB/DE) Boston College

Price, Billy (C/OG) Ohio State

Hurst, Maurice (DT) Michigan

Bryan, Taven (DT/DE) Florida

Evans, Rashaan (OLB/ILB) Alabama

Alexander, Jaire (CB) Louisville

Key, Arden (DE/OLB) LSU

Hernandez, Will (OG) Texas-El Paso

Jackson, Josh (CB) Iowa

Hand, DaShawn (DE) Alabama

McGlinchey, Mike (OT) Notre Dame

Daniels, James (C/OG) Iowa

Harrison, Ronnie (SS) Alabama

Kirk, Christian (WR) Texas AM

Williams, Connor (OT) Texas

Wynn, Isaiah (OG) Georgia

Mayfield, Baker (QB) Oklahoma

Miller, Kolton (OT) UCLA

Hubbard, Sam (DE/OLB) Ohio State

Jackson, Lamar (QB) Louisville

Round 2 Pick 5 (37) Colts: Jackson, Lamar (QB) Louisville

Round 2 Pick 6 (38) (T.B.) Panthers: Chark, DJ (WR) LSU

Round 2 Pick 7 (39) Bears: Carter, Lorenzo (OLB) Georgia

Round 2 Pick 8 (40) Broncos: Rudolph, Mason (QB) Oklahoma State

Round 2 Pick 9 (41) (OAK) Bears: Goedert, Dallas (TE) South Dakota State

Round 2 Pick 10 (42) (MIA) Lions: Michel, Sony (RB) Georgia

Round 2 Pick 11 (43) Patriots: Nwosu, Uchenna (OLB) Southern California

Round 2 Pick 12 (44) Redskins: Hughes, Mike (CB) Central Florida

Round 2 Pick 13 (45) (G.B.) Dolphins: Guice, Derrius (RB) LSU

Round 2 Pick 14 (46) Bengals: Okorafor, Chukwuma (OT) Western Michigan

Round 2 Pick 15 (47) Cardinals: Lauletta, Kyle (QB) Richmond

Round 2 Pick 16 (48) Chargers: Washington, James (WR) Oklahoma State

Round 2 Pick 17 (49) Colts: Jones II, Ronald (RB) Southern California

Round 2 Pick 18 (50) Cowboys: Reid, Justin (FS) Stanford

Round 2 Pick 19 (51) (DET) Bills: Kiser, Micah (ILB) Virginia

Round 2 Pick 20 (52) Ravens: Rankin, Martinas (OT) Mississippi State

Round 2 Pick 21 (53) (BUF) Dolphins: Gesicki, Mike (TE) Penn State

Round 2 Pick 22 (54) Chiefs: Allen, Marcus (FS) Penn State

Round 2 Pick 23 (55) (CAR) Buccaneers: Johnson, Kerryon (RB) Auburn

Round 2 Pick 24 (56) Bills: Sutton, Courtland (WR) Southern Methodist

Round 2 Pick 25 (57) (TENN) Buccaneers: Corbett, Austin (OG) Nevada

Round 2 Pick 26 (58) (ATL) Colts: Teller, Wyatt (OG) Virginia Tech

Round 2 Pick 27 (59) (S.F.) Bengals: Baker, Jerome (OLB) Ohio State

Round 2 Pick 28 (60) (PITT) Chiefs: Oliver, Isaiah (CB) Colorado

Round 2 Pick 29 (61) (JAX) Texans: Okoronkwo, Ogbonnia (DE/OLB) Oklahoma

Round 2 Pick 30 (62) Vikings: Davis, Carlton (CB) Auburn

Round 2 Pick 31 (63) (N.E.) 49ers: Griffin, Shaquem (OLB) Central Florida

Round 2 Pick 32 (64) (CLE) Falcons: Shepherd, Nathan (DT) Fort Hays State

Round 3 Pick 1 (65) Bills: Ejiofor, Duke (DE) Wake Forest

Round 3 Pick 2 (66) (NYG) 49ers: Green, Rasheem (DE) Southern California

Round 3 Pick 3 (67) (IND) Falcons: Speaks, Breeland (DE) Mississippi

Round 3 Pick 4 (68) (HOU) Jaguars: Jefferson, Malik (ILB) Texas

Round 3 Pick 5 (69) Giants: Brown, Tony (CB) Alabama

Round 3 Pick 6 (70) (S.F.) Giants: ONeill, Brian (OT) Pittsburgh

Round 3 Pick 7 (71) Broncos: Phillips, Harrison (DT) Stanford

Round 3 Pick 8 (72) Jets: Crosby, Tyrell (OT) Oregon

Round 3 Pick 9 (73) Dolphins: Nnadi, Derrick (DT) Florida State

Round 3 Pick 10 (74) 49ers: Toliver II, Kevin (CB) LSU

Round 3 Pick 11 (75) Raiders: Averett, Anthony (CB) Alabama

Round 3 Pick 12 (76) Packers: Andrews, Mark (TE) Oklahoma

Round 3 Pick 13 (77) Bengals: Quessenberry, Scott (C) UCLA

Round 3 Pick 14 (78) (K.C.) Bills: Turay, Kemoko (OLB) Rutgers

Round 3 Pick 15 (79) Cardinals: Christian, Geron (OT) Louisville

Round 3 Pick 16 (80) Texans: Brown, Orlando (OT) Oklahoma

Round 3 Pick 17 (81) Cowboys: Miller, Anthony (WR) Memphis

Round 3 Pick 18 (82) (DET) Dolphins: Ragnow, Frank (C/OG) Arkansas

Round 3 Pick 19 (83) Ravens: Hurst, Hayden (TE) South Carolina

Round 3 Pick 20 (84) Chargers: Cappa, Alex (OT) Humboldt State

Round 3 Pick 21 (85) (CAR) Titans: Jewell, Josey (ILB) Iowa

Round 3 Pick 22 (86) (K.C.) Bills: Senat, Deadrin (DT) South Florida

Round 3 Pick 23 (87) Rams: McIntosh, RJ (DT) Miami (FL)

Round 3 Pick 24 (88) (CAR) Titans: Holmes, Jalyn (DE) Ohio State

Round 3 Pick 25 (89) Titans: Penny, Rashaad (RB) San Diego State

Round 3 Pick 26 (90) Falcons: Fitts, Kylie (DE/OLB) Utah

Round 3 Pick 27 (91) Saints: Thomas, Ian (TE) Indiana

Round 3 Pick 28 (92) Steelers: Gaulden, Rashaan (FS) Tennessee

Round 3 Pick 29 (93) Jaguars: Jones, Jamarco (OT) Ohio State

Round 3 Pick 30 (94) Vikings: Smith, Braden (OG) Auburn

Round 3 Pick 31 (95) Patriots: Chubb, Nick (RB) Georgia

Round 3 Pick 32 (96) (BUF) Dolphins: Lewis, Tyquan (DE) Ohio State

Round 3 Pick 33 (97) Cardinals: St Brown, Equanimeous (WR) Notre Dame

Round 3 Pick 34 (98) (HOU) Jaguars: Dawson, Duke (CB) Florida

Round 3 Pick 35 (99) Broncos: Gallup, Michael (WR) Colorado State

Round 3 Pick 36 (100) Bengals: Hamilton, DaeSean (WR) Penn State

Round 4 Pick 1 (101) Packers: Yiadom, Isaac (CB) Boston College

Round 4 Pick 2 (102) (T.B.) Titans: Burks, Oren (OLB) Vanderbilt

Round 4 Pick 3 (103) Texans: Welsh, Sean (OG) Iowa

Round 4 Pick 4 (104) (IND) Falcons: Pettis, Dante (WR) Washington

Round 4 Pick 5 (105) Bears: Smith, TreQuan (WR) Central Florida

Round 4 Pick 6 (106) Broncos: Cruikshank, Dane (SS) Arizona

Round 4 Pick 7 (107) Jets: Cole, Mason (C/OT) Michigan

Round 4 Pick 8 (108) Giants: Hill, BJ (DT) North Carolina State

Round 4 Pick 9 (109) (WASH) Broncos: Samuels, Jaylen (RB/WR) North Carolina State

Round 4 Pick 10 (110) (OAK) Giants: Sweat, Josh

OLB) Florida State

Round 4 Pick 11 (111) (LAR) Lions: Cobbs Jr, Simmie (WR) Indiana

Round 4 Pick 12 (112) (CINN) Raiders: Schultz, Dalton (TE) Stanford

Round 4 Pick 13 (113) (DEN) Redskins: Kelly, John (RB) Tennessee

Round 4 Pick 14 (114) (CLE) Titans: Jackson, Donte (CB) LSU

Round 4 Pick 15 (115) (CHI) Seahawks: Edmunds, Terrell (SS) Virginia Tech

Round 4 Pick 16 (116) Cowboys: Victor, Azeem (ILB) Washington

Round 4 Pick 17 (117) (DET) Rams: Moore, JMon (WR) Missouri

Round 4 Pick 18 (118) Ravens: Hines, Nyheim (RB) North Carolina State

Round 4 Pick 19 (119) Chargers: Warner, Fred (OLB) Brigham Young

Round 4 Pick 20 (120) (SEA) Bears: Harris, Davontae (CB) Illinois State

Round 4 Pick 21 (121) (BUF) Eagles: Cain, Deon (WR) Clemson

Round 4 Pick 22 (122) Chiefs: Leonard, Darius (OLB/ILB) South Carolina State

Round 4 Pick 23 (123) Dolphins: Falk, Luke (QB) Washington State

Round 4 Pick 24 (124) Chiefs: Settle, Tim (DT) Virginia Tech

Round 4 Pick 25 (125) (TENN) Browns: Street, Kentavius (DT) North Carolina State

Round 4 Pick 26 (126) Falcons: Smythe, Durham (TE) Notre Dame

Round 4 Pick 27 (127) Saints: Maddox, Avonte (CB) Pittsburgh

Round 4 Pick 28 (128) 49ers: Walton, Mark (RB) Miami (FL)

Round 4 Pick 29 (129) Jaguars: White, Mike (QB) Western Kentucky

Round 4 Pick 30 (130) Dolphins: Bates III, Jessie (FS) Wake Forest

Round 4 Pick 31 (131) (PHI) Bills: McFadden, Tarvarus (CB) Florida State

Round 4 Pick 32 (132) (PHI) Raiders: Avery, Genard (ILB) Memphis

Round 4 Pick 33 (133) (G.B.) Saints: Lazard, Allen (WR) Iowa State

Round 4 Pick 34 (134) (ARI) Chargers: Meeks, Quenton (CB) Stanford

Round 4 Pick 35 (135) (LAR) Falcons: Stewart, MJ (CB) North Carolina

Round 4 Pick 36 (136) Rams: Hearn, Taylor (OG) Clemson

Round 4 Pick 37 (137) Cowboys: Thompson, Trenton (DT) Georgia

Round 5 Pick 1 (138) Packers: Whitehead, Jordan (FS) Pittsburgh

Round 5 Pick 2 (139) (NYG) Eagles: Scales, Tegray (ILB) Indiana

Round 5 Pick 3 (140) (IND) Rams: Cichy, Jack (ILB/OLB) Wisconsin

Round 5 Pick 4 (141) Seahawks: Hall, PJ (DT/DE) Sam Houston State

Round 5 Pick 5 (142) Redskins: Fatukasi, Folorunso (DT) Connecticut

Round 5 Pick 6 (143) 49ers: Parker, Brandon (OT) North Carolina AT

Round 5 Pick 7 (144) (T.B.) Redskins: Burnett, Deontay (WR) Southern California

Round 5 Pick 8 (145) (CHI) Rams: Fumagalli, Troy (TE) Wisconsin

Round 5 Pick 9 (146) (SEA) 49ers: Phillips, Skyler (OG) Idaho State

Round 5 Pick 10 (147) (N.O.) Packers: Freeman, Royce (RB) Oregon

Round 5 Pick 11 (148) Steelers: Haynes, Marquis (OLB/DE) Mississippi

Round 5 Pick 12 (149) Broncos: Noteboom, Joseph (OT) Texas Christian

Round 5 Pick 13 (150) (CLE) Cowboys: Herndon, Christopher (TE) Miami (FL)

Round 5 Pick 14 (151) Bengals: Moore, Tarvarius (FS) Southern Miss

Round 5 Pick 15 (152) Cardinals: Mataafa, Hercules (OLB) Washington State

Round 5 Pick 16 (153) (DET) Bears: Crabtree, Zachary (OT) Oklahoma State

Round 5 Pick 17 (154) Ravens: Thomas, Chad (DE) Miami (FL)

Round 5 Pick 18 (155) (LAC) Cardinals: Nichols, Bilal (DT) Delaware

Round 5 Pick 19 (156) (PHI) Bills: Elliott, DeShon (SS) Texas

Round 5 Pick 20 (157) Jets: Aruna, Ade (DE) Tulane

Round 5 Pick 21 (158) Bengals: Norton, Kendrick (DT) Miami (FL)

Round 5 Pick 22 (159) Raiders: Scarbrough, Bo (RB) Alabama

Round 5 Pick 23 (160) (DEN) Buccaneers: Brown, Andrew (DT) Virginia

Round 5 Pick 24 (161) Panthers: White, Kyzir (SS) West Virginia

Round 5 Pick 25 (162) (TENN) Browns: Igwebuike, Godwin (FS) Northwestern

Round 5 Pick 26 (163) (WASH) Buccaneers: Adeniyi, Olasunkanmi (DE/OLB) Toledo

Round 5 Pick 27 (164) (N.O.) Packers: Ateman, Marcell (WR) Oklahoma State

Round 5 Pick 28 (165) (PITT) Patriots: Richardson, Will (OT) North Carolina State

Round 5 Pick 29 (166) Bills: Ballage, Kalen (RB) Arizona State

Round 5 Pick 30 (167) Vikings: Fountain, Daurice (WR) Northern Iowa

Round 5 Pick 31 (168) Seahawks: Thomas, Jordan (TE) Mississippi State

Round 5 Pick 32 (169) (SEA) Bears: Looney, James (DT) California

Round 5 Pick 33 (170) (CINN) Seahawks: Hill, Holton (CB) Texas

Round 5 Pick 34 (171) (DAL) Browns: Adams, Josh (RB) Notre Dame

Round 5 Pick 35 (172) (G.B.) Saints: Holland, Jeff (OLB) Auburn

Round 5 Pick 36 (173) (OAK) Raiders: ODaniel, Dorian (OLB) Clemson

Round 5 Pick 37 (174) (G.B.) Cowboys: Ford, Mike (CB) Southeast Missouri

Round 6 Pick 1 (175) (CLE) Eagles: Armstrong Jr, Dorance (DE/OLB) Kansas

Round 6 Pick 2 (176) (LAR) Raiders: Sieler, Zach (DE) Ferris State

Round 6 Pick 3 (177) (HOU) Bears: Henderson, Trayvon (SS) Hawaii

Round 6 Pick 4 (178) Colts: Quinn, Trey (WR) Southern Methodist

Round 6 Pick 5 (179) Jets: Nelson, Nick (CB) Wisconsin

Round 6 Pick 6 (180) (T.B.) Redskins: Bozeman, Bradley (C) Alabama

Round 6 Pick 7 (181) (CHI) Texans: Apke, Troy (SS) Penn State

Round 6 Pick 8 (182) Broncos: Iyiegbuniwe, Joel (ILB) Western Kentucky

Round 6 Pick 9 (183) Rams: Parris, Timon (OT) Stony Brook

Round 6 Pick 10 (184) (S.F.) Seahawks: Wadley, Akrum (RB) Iowa

Round 6 Pick 11 (185) (OAK) Browns: Neal, Siran (SS) Jacksonville State

Round 6 Pick 12 (186) Packers: Atkins, John (DT) Georgia

Round 6 Pick 13 (187) Bills: Flowers, Dimitri (FB) Oklahoma

Round 6 Pick 14 (188) (WASH) Saints: Thomas, Roc (RB) Jacksonville State

Round 6 Pick 15 (189) (N.O.) Texans: Conklin, Tyler (TE) Central Michigan

Round 6 Pick 16 (190) (BALT) Browns: Berrios, Braxton (WR) Miami (FL)

Round 6 Pick 17 (191) (LAC) Vikings: Dissly, Will (TE) Washington

Round 6 Pick 18 (192) (DAL) Packers: Ferguson, Riley (QB) Memphis

Round 6 Pick 19 (193) (DAL) Ravens: Clapp, Will (C/OG) LSU

Round 6 Pick 20 (194) Rams: Facyson, Brandon (CB) Virginia Tech

Round 6 Pick 21 (195) (LAR) Browns: DeLuca, Nick (ILB) North Dakota State

Round 6 Pick 22 (196) (K.C.) Packers: Weathersby, Toby (OT) LSU

Round 6 Pick 23 (197) (CAR) Packers: Ginda, Frank (ILB) San Jose State

Round 6 Pick 24 (198) (N.E.) Steelers: Williams, Darrel (RB) LSU

Round 6 Pick 25 (199) (TENN) Raiders: Harrison, Desmond (OT) West Georgia

Round 6 Pick 26 (200) (ATL) Chiefs: Adams, Tony (OG) North Carolina State

Round 6 Pick 27 (201) (N.O.) Buccaneers: Flowers, Tre (SS) Oklahoma State

Round 6 Pick 28 (202) Buccaneers: Pineiro, Eddy (K) Florida

Round 6 Pick 29 (203) Jaguars: Scott, Jaleel (WR) New Mexico State

Round 6 Pick 30 (204) (MINN) Cardinals: Haley, Grant (CB) Penn State

Round 6 Pick 31 (205) (N.E.) Steelers: Joseph, Michael (CB) Dubuque

Round 6 Pick 32 (206) (PHI) Raiders: Jacobs, Leon (OLB) Wisconsin

Round 6 Pick 33 (207) (G.B.) Buccaneers: Wells, David (TE) San Diego State

Round 6 Pick 34 (208) (DAL) Panthers: Nickerson, Parry (CB) Tulane

Round 6 Pick 35 (209) Dolphins: Demby, Jamil (OG) Maine

Round 6 Pick 36 (210) (N.E.) Steelers: Cantrell, Dylan (WR) Texas Tech

Round 6 Pick 37 (211) (HOU) Bears: Madison, Cole (OG) Washington State

Round 6 Pick 38 (212) Raiders: Gossett, Colby (OG) Appalachian State

Round 6 Pick 39 (213) (MINN) Cardinals: Young, Kenny (ILB) UCLA

Round 6 Pick 40 (214) (HOU) Panthers: Jones, Justin (DT) North Carolina State

Round 6 Pick 41 (215) Ravens: Shimonek, Nic (QB) Texas Tech

Round 6 Pick 42 (216) Raiders: Jackson, JC (CB) Maryland

Round 6 Pick 43 (217) Raiders: Gage, Russell (WR), LSU

Round 6 Pick 44 (218) Vikings: Ford, Poona (DT) Texas

Round 7 Pick 1 (219) (CLE) Ravens: Phillips, Darius (CB) Western Michigan

Round 7 Pick 2 (220) Steelers: Benkert, Kurt (QB) Virginia

Round 7 Pick 3 (221) Colts: Bellamy, Davin (OLB) Georgia

Round 7 Pick 4 (222) Texans: Kirkwood, Keith (WR) Temple

Round 7 Pick 5 (223) Dolphins: Watts, Armani (FS) Texas AM

Round 7 Pick 6 (224) (CHI) Chiefs: Lawler, Justin (DE) Southern Methodist

Round 7 Pick 7 (225) Vikings: de Beer, Gerhard (OT) Arizona

Round 7 Pick 8 (226) Seahawks: Coutee, Keke (WR) Texas Tech

Round 7 Pick 9 (227) (S.F.) Panthers: Dickson, Michael (P) Texas

Round 7 Pick 10 (228) (OAK) Chiefs: Thomas, Matthew (ILB) Florida State

Round 7 Pick 11 (229) Dolphins: Scott, JK (P) Alabama

Round 7 Pick 12 (230) Jaguars: Summers, Jamar (FS) Connecticut

Round 7 Pick 13 (231) Redskins: Ostman, Joe (DE/OLB) Central Michigan

Round 7 Pick 14 (232) (G.B.) Texans: Jackson, Justin (RB) Northwestern

Round 7 Pick 15 (233) (K.C.) Raiders: Bawden, Nick (FB) San Diego State

Round 7 Pick 16 (234) (CAR) 49ers: Sherrils, Anthony (SS) Missouri

Round 7 Pick 17 (235) Jets: Smith, Ito (RB) Southern Miss

Round 7 Pick 18 (236) (DAL) Texans: Thomas, Jordan (CB) Oklahoma

Round 7 Pick 19 (237) Lions: Wolf, Ethan (TE) Tennessee

Round 7 Pick 20 (238) Ravens: Blanding, Quin (FS) Virginia

Round 7 Pick 21 (239) Packers: Teuhema, Maea (OG) Southeastern Louisiana

Round 7 Pick 22 (240) (S.F.) Falcons: Toth, Brett (OT) Army

Round 7 Pick 23 (241) Redskins: Jamerson, Natrell (FS) Wisconsin

Round 7 Pick 24 (242) (CAR) 49ers: Carew, Tanner (C) Oregon

Round 7 Pick 25 (243) (K.C.) Raiders: Hawkins, Chris (FS) Southern California

Round 7 Pick 26 (244) (ATL) Chargers: Litton, Chase (QB) Marshall

Round 7 Pick 27 (245) Saints: Bentley, JaWhaun (ILB) Purdue

Round 7 Pick 28 (246) Steelers: FranklinMyer, John (DE) Stephen F. Austin

Round 7 Pick 29 (247) Jaguars: Flanagan, Matt (TE) Pittsburgh

Round 7 Pick 30 (248) Seahawks: Allen, Dejon (OG) Hawaii

Round 7 Pick 31 (249) Bengals: Hall, Jeremi (OG) South Florida

Round 7 Pick 32 (250) Eagles: Nall, Ryan (RB/FB) Oregon State

Round 7 Pick 33 (251) (LAC) 49ers: Izzo, Ryan (TE) Florida State

Round 7 Pick 34 (252) Bengals: Hoppes, Tyler (TE) Nebraska

Round 7 Pick 35 (253) Bengals: Frazier, Marcell (DE) Missouri

Round 7 Pick 36 (254) (ARI) 49ers: Hector, Bruce (DT) South Florida

Round 7 Pick 37 (255) Buccaneers: Spain, Bentley (OT) North Carolina

Round 7 Pick 38 (256) (ATL) 49ers: Briscoe, Jeremiah (QB) Sam Houston State



For today's 7 Round mock draft, I am going to take into account trade opportunities and see how we wind up by moving back and gathering some extra picks. I am utilizing a computer app to make the picks for the other 31 teams.Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, Tremaine Edmunds and Roquan Smith are all available. We get 3 trade offers and I take the Packers offer to slide back to 14 and get their 2nd round pick at 13. Smith and Mayfield are still there so I turn down 4 offers, which all were in the 20's. I could see Gase going for Mayfield here but I grab Smith and get very young at LB. We can get a QB later to sit behind Tannehill for at least 1 year. Smith is just too good to pass up at this spot in the draft. With his speed and ability, he can be Pro Bowl player for years.Atlanta offers two second round picks to move up, #'s 26 and 32. Detroit offers second round 19 and third round 18. We have the Packer pick at 13 so it is very tempting to hope on Detroit's offer. Sitting there are RB Derrius Guice, CB Mike Hughes, DE Rasheem Green and TE Mike Gesicki, of which all could help us. In 4 picks, at 13, we will get at least one of them. Can one of them to fall 9 picks? Maybe. Lets find out. I take the Detroit offer and wait on pick 13.Hughes is gone but the other three are still there. I get 4 offers but Guice with a 1st Round Grade is too hard to pass up now and will provide outstanding depth at RB. We still have pick 19 coming so we may get Green or Gesicki to fall. Guice it is.I am looking at 5 trade offers and guess what? Green, Gesicki and TE Hayden Hurst are on the board. Buffalo asks us to move back to 21 and offers a third round # 32. I take it and see who falls.Only the Jets ask us to move back 19 spots. Not worth it. I just love Gesicki. With his combination of size and speed, Gase can have a field day playing around with him. Lets face it. After watching the Super Bowl, you have to score 40+ points now to win a championship. Lets put as many tools around Tannehill as possible. Gesicki, at 6'5", 240 LBS will be a menace in the Red Zone as well as up the seam and could become the next Gronk.4 offers with OT Orlando Brown, C Scott Quessenberry, C Frank Ragnow, OG Braden Smith and DT Derrick Nnadi still there. Eventually, you have to pick someone. I think Nnadi, as a rotational DT helps us the most this year, so he is our pick.We get 6 trade offers and none are tempting enough. Sitting there are C/OG Ragnow, OG Smith, Hurst, TE Ian Thomas, WR TreQuan Smith, Tough choice but Ragnow is a guy who can help in depth at both C and OG so he is our guy here.We get 5 offers and none excite me as much as grabbing the highest graded DE left in Tyquan Lewis out of Ohio State. You know he has been well prepared playing under DC Greg Schiano. The Patriots have had great success with guys who played under Schiano at Rutgers like S Duron Harmon, S Devin McCourty, CB Jason McCourty, DE Alex Silvestro, CB Logan Ryan and CB Brandon Jones. Schiano's players come NFL ready to compete and that is just what we need here.I promised you a QB and one you shall get. We have a choice between Luke Falk and Mike White. Both are rated so close to each other so lets grab Falk after a coin toss.We need to find a special teams stud to fill the void left by Michael Thomas. Enter Wake Forest FS Jessie Bates III. He runs the 40 in 4.5 and at 6'1", 200 LBS, he packs a whallop.Cannot believe that Maine OG Jamil Demby is still available. We sprint to the podium and grab this 6'5", 335 lb 4 year starter who has experience at both Tackle and Guard. He is strong with long arms and big hands. He needs to work on his technique and will be a good practice team guy we can develop after a year or two.Another big slider falls in our laps. FS Armani Watts out of Texas A&M. He is only 5'10" but is very athletic. Some question his work ethic. If I started 4 years on the Aggies, I might want a practice off here and there too. He was a stud in College Station but in Miami, he better bring the wood every day.This guy has been falling from a 3rd Round Grade to now a 6th Round Grade. Punters usually don't get graded int the 3rd round but JK Scott has the frame at 6'6" to kick the shit out of the ball. He is a 4 year starter at Alabama who is able to work for distance, hang time or placement as needed.So we wind up with:Georgia LBLSU RBPenn State TEFSU DTArkansas C/OGOhio State DEWashington State QBWake Forest FSMaine OGTexas A&M FSAlabama PNot a bad haul.Here is the entire draft as it played out: