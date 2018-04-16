Miami Dolphins 7 Round Mock Draft with Trades

Round 1, Pick 11: Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, Tremaine Edmunds and Roquan Smith are all available. We get 3 trade offers and I take the Packers offer to slide back to 14 and get their 2nd round pick at 13. Smith and Mayfield are still there so I turn down 4 offers, which all were in the 20's. I could see Gase going for Mayfield here but I grab Smith and get very young at LB. We can get a QB later to sit behind Tannehill for at least 1 year. Smith is just too good to pass up at this spot in the draft. With his speed and ability, he can be Pro Bowl player for years.
Round 2, Pick 10: Atlanta offers two second round picks to move up, #'s 26 and 32. Detroit offers second round 19 and third round 18. We have the Packer pick at 13 so it is very tempting to hope on Detroit's offer. Sitting there are RB Derrius Guice, CB Mike Hughes, DE Rasheem Green and TE Mike Gesicki, of which all could help us. In 4 picks, at 13, we will get at least one of them. Can one of them to fall 9 picks? Maybe. Lets find out. I take the Detroit offer and wait on pick 13.
Round 2. Pick 13 (from GB): Hughes is gone but the other three are still there. I get 4 offers but Guice with a 1st Round Grade is too hard to pass up now and will provide outstanding depth at RB. We still have pick 19 coming so we may get Green or Gesicki to fall. Guice it is.
Round 2, Pick 19 (from Detroit): I am looking at 5 trade offers and guess what? Green, Gesicki and TE Hayden Hurst are on the board. Buffalo asks us to move back to 21 and offers a third round # 32. I take it and see who falls.
Round 2, Pick 21 (from Buffalo): Only the Jets ask us to move back 19 spots. Not worth it. I just love Gesicki. With his combination of size and speed, Gase can have a field day playing around with him. Lets face it. After watching the Super Bowl, you have to score 40+ points now to win a championship. Lets put as many tools around Tannehill as possible. Gesicki, at 6'5", 240 LBS will be a menace in the Red Zone as well as up the seam and could become the next Gronk.
Round 3, Pick 9: 4 offers with OT Orlando Brown, C Scott Quessenberry, C Frank Ragnow, OG Braden Smith and DT Derrick Nnadi still there. Eventually, you have to pick someone. I think Nnadi, as a rotational DT helps us the most this year, so he is our pick.
Round 3, Pick 18 (from Detroit): We get 6 trade offers and none are tempting enough. Sitting there are C/OG Ragnow, OG Smith, Hurst, TE Ian Thomas, WR TreQuan Smith, Tough choice but Ragnow is a guy who can help in depth at both C and OG so he is our guy here.
Round 3, Pick 32 (from Buffalo): We get 5 offers and none excite me as much as grabbing the highest graded DE left in Tyquan Lewis out of Ohio State. You know he has been well prepared playing under DC Greg Schiano. The Patriots have had great success with guys who played under Schiano at Rutgers like S Duron Harmon, S Devin McCourty, CB Jason McCourty, DE Alex Silvestro, CB Logan Ryan and CB Brandon Jones. Schiano's players come NFL ready to compete and that is just what we need here.
Round 4, Pick 23: I promised you a QB and one you shall get. We have a choice between Luke Falk and Mike White. Both are rated so close to each other so lets grab Falk after a coin toss.
Round 4, Pick 30: We need to find a special teams stud to fill the void left by Michael Thomas. Enter Wake Forest FS Jessie Bates III. He runs the 40 in 4.5 and at 6'1", 200 LBS, he packs a whallop.
Round 6, Pick 35: Cannot believe that Maine OG Jamil Demby is still available. We sprint to the podium and grab this 6'5", 335 lb 4 year starter who has experience at both Tackle and Guard. He is strong with long arms and big hands. He needs to work on his technique and will be a good practice team guy we can develop after a year or two.
Round 7, Pick 5: Another big slider falls in our laps. FS Armani Watts out of Texas A&M. He is only 5'10" but is very athletic. Some question his work ethic. If I started 4 years on the Aggies, I might want a practice off here and there too. He was a stud in College Station but in Miami, he better bring the wood every day.
Round 7, Pick 11: This guy has been falling from a 3rd Round Grade to now a 6th Round Grade. Punters usually don't get graded int the 3rd round but JK Scott has the frame at 6'6" to kick the shit out of the ball. He is a 4 year starter at Alabama who is able to work for distance, hang time or placement as needed.
So we wind up with:
Georgia LB Roguan Smith
LSU RB Derriua Guice
Penn State TE Mike Gesicki
FSU DT Derrick Nnadi
Arkansas C/OG Frank Ragnow
Ohio State DE Tyquan Lewis
Washington State QB Luke Falk
Wake Forest FS Jessie Bates III
Maine OG Jamil Demby
Texas A&M FS Armani Watts
Alabama P JK Scott
Not a bad haul.
Here is the entire draft as it played out:
Round 1 Pick 1 (1) Browns: Darnold, Sam (QB) Southern California
Round 1 Pick 2 (2) Giants: Barkley, Saquon (RB) Penn State
Round 1 Pick 3 (3) Jets: Rosen, Josh (QB) UCLA
Round 1 Pick 4 (4) Browns: Chubb, Bradley (DE) North Carolina State
Round 1 Pick 5 (5) Broncos: Nelson, Quenton (OG) Notre Dame
Round 1 Pick 6 (6) Colts: Fitzpatrick, Minkah (CB/FS) Alabama
Round 1 Pick 7 (7) Buccaneers: Ward, Denzel (CB) Ohio State
Round 1 Pick 8 (8) (CHI) Raiders: Vea, Vita (DT) Washington
Round 1 Pick 9 (9) 49ers: Ridley, Calvin (WR) Alabama
Round 1 Pick 10 (10) (OAK) Bears: Davenport, Marcus (DE/OLB) Texas-San Antonio
Round 1 Pick 11 (11) (MIA) Packers: Edmunds, Tremaine (OLB/ILB) Virginia Tech
Round 1 Pick 12 (12) Bills: Allen, Josh (QB) Wyoming
Round 1 Pick 13 (13) Redskins: Vander Esch, Leighton (OLB/ILB) Boise State
Round 1 Pick 14 (14) (G.B.) Dolphins: Smith, Roquan (ILB/OLB) Georgia
Round 1 Pick 15 (15) Cardinals: James, Derwin (SS/FS) Florida State
Round 1 Pick 16 (16) Ravens: Moore, DJ (WR) Maryland
Round 1 Pick 17 (17) Chargers: Payne, DaRon (DT) Alabama
Round 1 Pick 18 (18) Seahawks: Landry, Harold (OLB/DE) Boston College
Round 1 Pick 19 (19) Cowboys: Price, Billy (C/OG) Ohio State
Round 1 Pick 20 (20) Lions: Hurst, Maurice (DT) Michigan
Round 1 Pick 21 (21) (CINN) Patriots: Bryan, Taven (DT/DE) Florida
Round 1 Pick 22 (22) (BUF) Steelers: Evans, Rashaan (OLB/ILB) Alabama
Round 1 Pick 23 (23) (N.E.) Bengals: Alexander, Jaire (CB) Louisville
Round 1 Pick 24 (24) Panthers: Key, Arden (DE/OLB) LSU
Round 1 Pick 25 (25) Titans: Hernandez, Will (OG) Texas-El Paso
Round 1 Pick 26 (26) (ATL) Browns: Jackson, Josh (CB) Iowa
Round 1 Pick 27 (27) Saints: Hand, DaShawn (DE) Alabama
Round 1 Pick 28 (28) (PITT) Bills: McGlinchey, Mike (OT) Notre Dame
Round 1 Pick 29 (29) Jaguars: Daniels, James (C/OG) Iowa
Round 1 Pick 30 (30) Vikings: Harrison, Ronnie (SS) Alabama
Round 1 Pick 31 (31) Patriots: Kirk, Christian (WR) Texas AM
Round 1 Pick 32 (32) Eagles: Williams, Connor (OT) Texas
Round 2 Pick 1 (33) (CLE) Falcons: Wynn, Isaiah (OG) Georgia
Round 2 Pick 2 (34) Giants: Mayfield, Baker (QB) Oklahoma
Round 2 Pick 3 (35) Browns: Miller, Kolton (OT) UCLA
Round 2 Pick 4 (36) Colts: Hubbard, Sam (DE/OLB) Ohio State
Round 2 Pick 5 (37) Colts: Jackson, Lamar (QB) Louisville
Round 2 Pick 5 (37) Colts: Jackson, Lamar (QB) Louisville
Round 3 Pick 1 (65) Bills: Ejiofor, Duke (DE) Wake Forest
Round 3 Pick 2 (66) (NYG) 49ers: Green, Rasheem (DE) Southern California
Round 3 Pick 3 (67) (IND) Falcons: Speaks, Breeland (DE) Mississippi
Round 3 Pick 4 (68) (HOU) Jaguars: Jefferson, Malik (ILB) Texas
Round 3 Pick 5 (69) Giants: Brown, Tony (CB) Alabama
Round 3 Pick 6 (70) (S.F.) Giants: ONeill, Brian (OT) Pittsburgh
Round 3 Pick 7 (71) Broncos: Phillips, Harrison (DT) Stanford
Round 3 Pick 8 (72) Jets: Crosby, Tyrell (OT) Oregon
Round 3 Pick 9 (73) Dolphins: Nnadi, Derrick (DT) Florida State
Round 3 Pick 10 (74) 49ers: Toliver II, Kevin (CB) LSU
Round 3 Pick 11 (75) Raiders: Averett, Anthony (CB) Alabama
Round 3 Pick 12 (76) Packers: Andrews, Mark (TE) Oklahoma
Round 3 Pick 13 (77) Bengals: Quessenberry, Scott (C) UCLA
Round 3 Pick 14 (78) (K.C.) Bills: Turay, Kemoko (OLB) Rutgers
Round 3 Pick 15 (79) Cardinals: Christian, Geron (OT) Louisville
Round 3 Pick 16 (80) Texans: Brown, Orlando (OT) Oklahoma
Round 4 Pick 1 (101) Packers: Yiadom, Isaac (CB) Boston College
Round 4 Pick 2 (102) (T.B.) Titans: Burks, Oren (OLB) Vanderbilt
Round 4 Pick 3 (103) Texans: Welsh, Sean (OG) Iowa
Round 4 Pick 4 (104) (IND) Falcons: Pettis, Dante (WR) Washington
Round 4 Pick 5 (105) Bears: Smith, TreQuan (WR) Central Florida
Round 4 Pick 6 (106) Broncos: Cruikshank, Dane (SS) Arizona
Round 4 Pick 7 (107) Jets: Cole, Mason (C/OT) Michigan
Round 4 Pick 8 (108) Giants: Hill, BJ (DT) North Carolina State
Round 4 Pick 9 (109) (WASH) Broncos: Samuels, Jaylen (RB/WR) North Carolina State
Round 4 Pick 10 (110) (OAK) Giants: Sweat, Josh
OLB) Florida State
Round 4 Pick 11 (111) (LAR) Lions: Cobbs Jr, Simmie (WR) Indiana
Round 4 Pick 12 (112) (CINN) Raiders: Schultz, Dalton (TE) Stanford
Round 4 Pick 13 (113) (DEN) Redskins: Kelly, John (RB) Tennessee
Round 4 Pick 14 (114) (CLE) Titans: Jackson, Donte (CB) LSU
Round 4 Pick 15 (115) (CHI) Seahawks: Edmunds, Terrell (SS) Virginia Tech
Round 4 Pick 16 (116) Cowboys: Victor, Azeem (ILB) Washington
Round 4 Pick 17 (117) (DET) Rams: Moore, JMon (WR) Missouri
Round 4 Pick 18 (118) Ravens: Hines, Nyheim (RB) North Carolina State
Round 4 Pick 19 (119) Chargers: Warner, Fred (OLB) Brigham Young
Round 4 Pick 20 (120) (SEA) Bears: Harris, Davontae (CB) Illinois State
Round 4 Pick 21 (121) (BUF) Eagles: Cain, Deon (WR) Clemson
Round 4 Pick 22 (122) Chiefs: Leonard, Darius (OLB/ILB) South Carolina State
Round 4 Pick 23 (123) Dolphins: Falk, Luke (QB) Washington State
Round 4 Pick 24 (124) Chiefs: Settle, Tim (DT) Virginia Tech
Round 4 Pick 25 (125) (TENN) Browns: Street, Kentavius (DT) North Carolina State
Round 4 Pick 26 (126) Falcons: Smythe, Durham (TE) Notre Dame
Round 4 Pick 27 (127) Saints: Maddox, Avonte (CB) Pittsburgh
Round 4 Pick 28 (128) 49ers: Walton, Mark (RB) Miami (FL)
Round 4 Pick 29 (129) Jaguars: White, Mike (QB) Western Kentucky
Round 4 Pick 30 (130) Dolphins: Bates III, Jessie (FS) Wake Forest
Round 4 Pick 31 (131) (PHI) Bills: McFadden, Tarvarus (CB) Florida State
Round 4 Pick 32 (132) (PHI) Raiders: Avery, Genard (ILB) Memphis
Round 4 Pick 33 (133) (G.B.) Saints: Lazard, Allen (WR) Iowa State
Round 4 Pick 34 (134) (ARI) Chargers: Meeks, Quenton (CB) Stanford
Round 4 Pick 35 (135) (LAR) Falcons: Stewart, MJ (CB) North Carolina
Round 4 Pick 36 (136) Rams: Hearn, Taylor (OG) Clemson
Round 4 Pick 37 (137) Cowboys: Thompson, Trenton (DT) Georgia
Round 5 Pick 1 (138) Packers: Whitehead, Jordan (FS) Pittsburgh
Round 5 Pick 2 (139) (NYG) Eagles: Scales, Tegray (ILB) Indiana
Round 5 Pick 3 (140) (IND) Rams: Cichy, Jack (ILB/OLB) Wisconsin
Round 5 Pick 4 (141) Seahawks: Hall, PJ (DT/DE) Sam Houston State
Round 5 Pick 5 (142) Redskins: Fatukasi, Folorunso (DT) Connecticut
Round 5 Pick 6 (143) 49ers: Parker, Brandon (OT) North Carolina AT
Round 5 Pick 7 (144) (T.B.) Redskins: Burnett, Deontay (WR) Southern California
Round 5 Pick 8 (145) (CHI) Rams: Fumagalli, Troy (TE) Wisconsin
Round 5 Pick 9 (146) (SEA) 49ers: Phillips, Skyler (OG) Idaho State
Round 5 Pick 10 (147) (N.O.) Packers: Freeman, Royce (RB) Oregon
Round 5 Pick 11 (148) Steelers: Haynes, Marquis (OLB/DE) Mississippi
Round 5 Pick 12 (149) Broncos: Noteboom, Joseph (OT) Texas Christian
Round 5 Pick 13 (150) (CLE) Cowboys: Herndon, Christopher (TE) Miami (FL)
Round 5 Pick 14 (151) Bengals: Moore, Tarvarius (FS) Southern Miss
Round 5 Pick 15 (152) Cardinals: Mataafa, Hercules (OLB) Washington State
Round 5 Pick 16 (153) (DET) Bears: Crabtree, Zachary (OT) Oklahoma State
Round 5 Pick 17 (154) Ravens: Thomas, Chad (DE) Miami (FL)
Round 5 Pick 18 (155) (LAC) Cardinals: Nichols, Bilal (DT) Delaware
Round 5 Pick 19 (156) (PHI) Bills: Elliott, DeShon (SS) Texas
Round 5 Pick 20 (157) Jets: Aruna, Ade (DE) Tulane
Round 5 Pick 21 (158) Bengals: Norton, Kendrick (DT) Miami (FL)
Round 5 Pick 22 (159) Raiders: Scarbrough, Bo (RB) Alabama
Round 5 Pick 23 (160) (DEN) Buccaneers: Brown, Andrew (DT) Virginia
Round 5 Pick 24 (161) Panthers: White, Kyzir (SS) West Virginia
Round 5 Pick 25 (162) (TENN) Browns: Igwebuike, Godwin (FS) Northwestern
Round 5 Pick 26 (163) (WASH) Buccaneers: Adeniyi, Olasunkanmi (DE/OLB) Toledo
Round 5 Pick 27 (164) (N.O.) Packers: Ateman, Marcell (WR) Oklahoma State
Round 5 Pick 28 (165) (PITT) Patriots: Richardson, Will (OT) North Carolina State
Round 5 Pick 29 (166) Bills: Ballage, Kalen (RB) Arizona State
Round 5 Pick 30 (167) Vikings: Fountain, Daurice (WR) Northern Iowa
Round 5 Pick 31 (168) Seahawks: Thomas, Jordan (TE) Mississippi State
Round 5 Pick 32 (169) (SEA) Bears: Looney, James (DT) California
Round 5 Pick 33 (170) (CINN) Seahawks: Hill, Holton (CB) Texas
Round 5 Pick 34 (171) (DAL) Browns: Adams, Josh (RB) Notre Dame
Round 5 Pick 35 (172) (G.B.) Saints: Holland, Jeff (OLB) Auburn
Round 5 Pick 36 (173) (OAK) Raiders: ODaniel, Dorian (OLB) Clemson
Round 5 Pick 37 (174) (G.B.) Cowboys: Ford, Mike (CB) Southeast Missouri
Round 6 Pick 1 (175) (CLE) Eagles: Armstrong Jr, Dorance (DE/OLB) Kansas
Round 6 Pick 2 (176) (LAR) Raiders: Sieler, Zach (DE) Ferris State
Round 6 Pick 3 (177) (HOU) Bears: Henderson, Trayvon (SS) Hawaii
Round 6 Pick 4 (178) Colts: Quinn, Trey (WR) Southern Methodist
Round 6 Pick 5 (179) Jets: Nelson, Nick (CB) Wisconsin
Round 6 Pick 6 (180) (T.B.) Redskins: Bozeman, Bradley (C) Alabama
Round 6 Pick 7 (181) (CHI) Texans: Apke, Troy (SS) Penn State
Round 6 Pick 8 (182) Broncos: Iyiegbuniwe, Joel (ILB) Western Kentucky
Round 6 Pick 9 (183) Rams: Parris, Timon (OT) Stony Brook
Round 6 Pick 10 (184) (S.F.) Seahawks: Wadley, Akrum (RB) Iowa
Round 6 Pick 11 (185) (OAK) Browns: Neal, Siran (SS) Jacksonville State
Round 6 Pick 12 (186) Packers: Atkins, John (DT) Georgia
Round 6 Pick 13 (187) Bills: Flowers, Dimitri (FB) Oklahoma
Round 6 Pick 14 (188) (WASH) Saints: Thomas, Roc (RB) Jacksonville State
Round 6 Pick 15 (189) (N.O.) Texans: Conklin, Tyler (TE) Central Michigan
Round 6 Pick 16 (190) (BALT) Browns: Berrios, Braxton (WR) Miami (FL)
Round 6 Pick 17 (191) (LAC) Vikings: Dissly, Will (TE) Washington
Round 6 Pick 18 (192) (DAL) Packers: Ferguson, Riley (QB) Memphis
Round 6 Pick 19 (193) (DAL) Ravens: Clapp, Will (C/OG) LSU
Round 6 Pick 20 (194) Rams: Facyson, Brandon (CB) Virginia Tech
Round 6 Pick 21 (195) (LAR) Browns: DeLuca, Nick (ILB) North Dakota State
Round 6 Pick 22 (196) (K.C.) Packers: Weathersby, Toby (OT) LSU
Round 6 Pick 23 (197) (CAR) Packers: Ginda, Frank (ILB) San Jose State
Phins Up!!
Carl Leone
Dol-Fan since 12/25/1971
