Hurst & Gesicki look to be the cream.

Even if you throw out the combine results; all 1st & a 2nd, you need to make your judgment somewhere. Highlights are everywhere these days, not hard to find.I agree with the idea about playing against D1 competition.Looking at Hurst & Gesicki's 2018 collegiate highlights, these 2 guys were head & shoulders above the other TE's to choose from.Some think Goedert will be the better player in the NFL. I look at all 3 of them & Goedert is the smallest. Yet in his highlights he appears to be playing with HS kids.Admittedly, Hurst looked really good. Something about watching the 2 of them, it seemed to me that Gesicki has more upside to fill into. He looked as if he was coached very well, sound physically & athletically.I think both Hurst & Gesicki will be standouts, but I see less recklessness in Mike making me think he will still be catching TDs when the other chaps have moved on.He has a long career ahead of him!!I can already see him taking over where Landry left off. Tannehills emergency target & the deep middle.I feel good about this team. We are due for very minor aches & pains!! The Football Gods need to be keeping track of these things.Who's punting this year?