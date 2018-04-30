» Unlabelled » Hurst & Gesicki look to be the cream.

Monday, April 30, 2018

Hurst & Gesicki look to be the cream.

Even if you throw out the combine results; all 1st & a 2nd, you need to make your judgment somewhere.  Highlights are everywhere these days, not hard to find.
I agree with the idea about playing against D1 competition.
Looking at Hurst & Gesicki's  2018 collegiate highlights, these 2 guys were head & shoulders above the other TE's to choose from.
Some think Goedert will be the better player in the NFL.  I look at all 3 of them & Goedert is the smallest.  Yet in his highlights he appears to be playing with HS kids.
Admittedly, Hurst looked really good.  Something about watching the 2 of them, it seemed to me that Gesicki has more upside to fill into.  He looked as if he was coached very well, sound physically & athletically.
I think both Hurst & Gesicki will be standouts, but I see less recklessness in Mike making me think he will still be catching TDs when the other chaps have moved on.
He has a long career ahead of him!!

I can already see him taking over where Landry left off.  Tannehills emergency target & the deep middle.

I feel good about this team.  We are due for very minor aches & pains!!  The Football Gods need to be keeping track of these things.

Who's punting this year?
