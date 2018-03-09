Wow. The Great Pointer Is Gone

Say goodbye to Jarvis Landry and his patented first down point.Take his game Jersey from the front of the closet and slide it into the back with all the other ex-dolphin jerseys.All collecting dust until those players completely retire from the game. Then we can wear them.I will no longer buy a current player's jersey. They eventually get traded or leave through free agency.The only constant is constantly watching good players leave when it comes to this franchise.Landry was a fan favorite. Caught more passes in the last 4 years than any other WR in the league.So why keep him? Who needs that around our team?Such a shame that money just gets in the way until a player finally has enough. And that usually occurs just before the team has had enough of them.Why Landry and the Dolphins couldn't work this out is beyond me. Gase must have wanted him gone.Oh well, another one bites the dust.Looking forward, we add a 4th round draft pick to our draft this year and a 7th round pick next year.So we traded Landry for an Only God Knows If This Guy Can Play and a player to be curious about later. The Miami Way!Interestingly, we also got rid of a slight thorn in our division when the Bills traded Tyrod Taylor to the Browns for their 3rd round pick.Almost wish I was a Browns fan. Think about it.The got Tyrod Taylor at QB, Landry and Gordon at WR and soon to be, after the first overall pick, Shaquon Barkley at RB. Then a QB to groom with the 4th overall pick.Things may be shaping up nicely in Cleveland.No wait. Hang on. The Browns are even more inept than our Dolphins when it comes to the team's front office.Sorry, but I had to point that out on my way to the back of my closet.Phins Up!!!Carl LeoneDol-Fan since 12/25/1971