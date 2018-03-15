Some More Free Agency Thoughts From Couch GM Chavez...

Hello! So I am at my iMac and not my iPad so now I can do a better post without typing on a touch screen!Landry, Suh, Pouncey, Timmons, and Thomas all gone.As we have established, Landry thought more of himself than he was worth. Suh should have never got paid the money get got. Pouncey decided to pout after we acquired another center, more on that in a moment. Timmos and Thomas were obviously not what they used to be.I really wish good luck to Landry in Cleveland and I hope he gets paid what he wants but I am ecstatic it will not be from Miami.The 49ers signed some sort of free agent center, making Kilgore dispensable. He is a pro bowl player that we got for practically nothing. All we did was swap 7th round picks with San Francisco. Pouncey got his feelings hurt and it has been reported that this led to his request for a release. Can we blame Miami for trying to get insurance for Pouncey who rarely makes it through 16 games and has had surgery on each hip already? I can't, but obviously Pouncey did not see it this way and he asked for and was granted a release from Miami because his feelings got hurt.Now The additions. Amendola, Wilson, Kilgore, and Sitton. I for one applaud the living shit out of these moves. Wilson is a young, fast and very high upside player PLUS we got Amendola for LESS than what we would have paid Landry this year alone! We signed a pro bowl guard (Sitton) AND a pro bowl center (Kilgore) for less than Pouncey was making this year! Absolute no brainer. Most of us have been banging the table for a guard for years and we finally got one! They are older and I am OK with that because we did not break the bank with these guys. It was a fair deal all around. And let us not forget we still have Ted Larsen, hopefully he stays healthy.Suh Being gone is gonna sting, a little, but hear me out. We are off the hook for most of his salary so we get more cap space this year and next. He was productive but think about it. Davon Godchaux played very good last year. Vincent Taylor also played well and nearly won the starting job from Godchaux. 2 solid D-Tackles plus we have Jordan Phillips still which I truly believe has not played up to his full potential yet. One thing is getting over looked here though, Miami re-signed William Hayes who has been a top 5 run stopping DE. And did I mention that he can play inside at tackle too? I see this coming if Miami needs it to be.Reshad Jones and Ryan Tannehill have also restructured their contracts to help the team financially. This is what players should do if they truly like playing for the team and believe in them. We all know what Suh, Pouncey and Landry all think of themselves as well as Miami. In reference to Landry, I just don't see how he thinks he is a 16 Million per year player with 50 Million in guarantees. He was good but not great.All of this made me wonder, as Miami fans, do we fall in love with the player too much and is that why we are bitter when they leave?How many times have you been watching the Patriots or the Packers and their no name WR makes a ridiculous catch and you say, "who the hell is that?" come to find out, its some guy we have never heard of that is playing his ass off for his team. Miami needs that kind of approach. I am not against paying players what they are worth, but over paying them just too keep them happy is ridiculous. There are those very few players that deserve massive contracts, such as Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Von Miller, Khalil Mack, and I am sure there are a few left tackles out there too that should be on this list but none come to mind. Until Miami finds one of those players that alters the fate of the team by their mere presence, they should keep their check books put away and keep doing exactly what they are doing this offseason. I absolutely love the moves they have made so far and am excited for the upcoming season and draft. C'Mon Baker Mayfield!!!.......No pressure Gase, none at all...