Mocking the First 11 Picks up to the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft

It may be a bit early with Free Agency about to begin next week and as such teams' needs can change with a signing or two. As of today, here is how I feel the first round of the draft can go leading up to our pick at 11.Pick One: Cleveland is supposedly searching for a QB and possibly a RB. They have picks 1 and 4 in the first round. There are quite a few decent QBs available but one heads above anyone else RB in Shaquon Barkley. After the combine in Indy, I just cannot see how Cleveland could pass on Barkley who posted incredible measurables. He is a complete player with size, speed and can catch the football. They have to take Barkley and then grab the QB at 4.Pick Two: The Giants could use a QB, OT and a RB. But OT and who is left at RB are a bit early to pick those here. They have to look at replacing Eli Manning soon so I see them taking either Sam Donald or Josh Rosen to play QB.Pick Three: The Colts are next and could use basically anyone so I can see them taking the highest rated player available on their board. Could that be a QB even as Andrew Luck is coming back from injury? No, not in the 1st Round. CB Minkah Fitzpatrick is worthy at 3 or the Colts could trade with Buffalo for their two first round picks at 21 and 22 plus maybe some other picks as well. I think Buffalo, who feels they are close to overtaking the Pats in the division with their tough defense moves up for the kill and grabs Fitzpatrick at 3.Pick Four: Here come the Browns who should pick a QB here. Either Donald, Rosen or Josh Allen will do.Pick Five: Denver needs a lot including what we need. John Elway likes athletic QBs so how can he pass on Baker Mayfield right here.Pick Six: The Jets are intriguing going into this draft as they have $100 million to spend in free agency. Supposedly, they are not the front runners for Kirk Cousins services as the Vikings seem to be making early overtures. The Jets are young and know they are a couple years off at best so I see them taking the best available player on their board and that's the remaining QB of Donald, Rosen or Allen.Pick Seven: Tampa Bay is another grab the highest rated player available team with many needs including what we could use. I see them grabbing Bradley Chubb, the DE out of NC State. This guy can play immediately on any team and has the strength, talent and athletic ability, if he stays healthy, to be a Pro Bowler.Pick Eight: Da Bears! Still in the highest rated category, they waste no time and grab, much to our chagrin, Quenton Nelson, the outstanding Guard out of Notre Dame. Nelson, you have heard plenty about and should be a Pro Bowler and possible Hall of Fame candidate.Pick Nine: The 49ers certainly do not need a QB and have to feel very confident going into next season with the way the team finished behind Jimmy Garoppolo. Their defense ranked near the bottom of the league and I see them going to help this side of the ball by selecting a cover CB in Denzel Ward out of Ohio State.Pick Ten: The Raiders are looking for Defense as well and could especially use a ball hawking DB so they go after highest rated DB left on the board who also happens to be quite a thumper against the run in Safety Ronnie Harrison out of Alabama. He is built in the mold of former Raider great "They Call Me Assassin" Jack Tatum. He would be a perfect fit for them.Pick Eleven: Miami is on the clock. OK! Roquan Smith is sitting there. Hurry, get in that pick. Not so fast. These are the Dolphins we are talking about and Cleveland is offering their Second round picks #1 and 4 plus their 4th Round #4. So would you take that trade or would you consider Jacksonville offering First Round #29 and Second Round #29?Who else could we consider picking at this point if the draft fell as I wrote? We need a CB opposite Howard. Carlton Davis, out of Auburn is being compared to Richard Sherman. At 6'1", 203 lbs, he is the real deal as a press cover CB with long arms creating a dangerous wingspan to throw on.Our Head Coach, Adam Gase, has expressed that Ryan Tannehill is our QB in 2018. He said nothing beyond 2018. With the athletic Lamar Jackson still available, could we take him to groom for a year at least?OGs Will Hernandez of Texas-El Paso and Georgia's Issaiah Wynn are still available, Hernandez did very well at the combine with 37 reps in the bench so he has the strength to play inside. They compare him to tough as nails, Richie Incognito. Remember him? We haven't been the same at LG since he was run out on a rail. One of these guys could be available late in the first round if we took the Jacksonville trade. Could they fall into the 2nd Round?All those are great ideas but one guy went nuts at the combine and he would also be a legacy pick. Being compared to the athletic Brian Urlacher, is never a bad thing. Having the genes of our former All Pro TE Ferrell Edmunds doesn't hurt either. At the combine, as a 6' 5", 253 lb LB, Virginia Tech's Trumaine Edmunds ran the 40 in 4.53 seconds. My gosh, that is quick. He only benched the 225 lbs 19 times but he has the frame to get stronger. This super athletic kid can play any LB position and will add plenty of versatility to our defensive schemes. That's why we entertain offers but wind up picking Edmunds with the 11th overall pick.Phins Up!!!Carl LeoneDol-Fan since 12/25/1971