I was saddened to hear about the passing of H Wayne yesterday.Say what you will about him, he brought baseball and hockey to south Florida and worked at making the dolphins winners.He was, first and foremost, a fan. Maybe too much so. He let go of don Shula. He ultimately helped dan Marino decide to retire.But he was doing it because he wanted his team to win. He brought in saban for the same reason.He reached out to everyone with a fan site, and brought us together because he had a vision, and saw the power we had to bring an energy and excitement in this interwebs thing.I met him a few times and he was seemingly humble and just a guy who owned a team. I think he relished the fact that we enjoyed his teams success as much as he did.Anyway, he will be missed in south Florida. Thanks, H Wayne, for trying to bring a winner.Here's a picture of him with the Newfoundland shed dawgs. Yeah. He didn't mind stopping and posing for a picture.