Miami Dolphins 7 Round Mock Draft

Back again for the 3rd year, bringing you my 7 Round Mock Draft, I am still utilizing a computer app to make picks for the other 31 teams. This year, we currently have 8 picks, with none in the 5th round, but 2 in the 4th and 7th rounds.
I say currently, since we may wind up with another pick or two as compensatory picks for losing free agents vs signing free agents. Landry comes to mind, as he would be worth a late 3rd round compensatory pick if he walks.
As everyone knows by now, we are looking for 2 possible starters at OLB and OG. Plus depth at RB, DE, TE and OL. Our first pick must be a homerun. We cannot afford to wiff on this pick.
I see us taking one of these 3 players: Quentin Nelson, OG from Notre Dame who would be an immediate starter or Roquan Smith, LB out of Georgia, also an immediate starter or Tremaine Edmunds, LB out of Virginia Tech if he happens to fall if there is a 4 or 5 time QB run and Nelson, Smith and Barkley go as well.
Round 1, Pick 11: Odds are Roquan Smith, 6'1", 225 lbs, will be our guy here and would set up our second round pick as well. Smith, an elite athlete, would start immediately on the outside as he can run sideline to sideline and cover TEs, which has been a glaring sore spot this past season. Teamed with a returning healthy Raekwon McMillan, our LB Corps gets an immediate boost of youth and athleticism.
Round 2, Pick 10: Since we got the LB in the first round, we now address the LG spot and pick Will Hernandez, OG out of Texas-El Paso. This, I believe, will be our game plan since there is a much better chance for us to grab a starting OG in the second round than a starting LB in the second round. Unless someone falls, the drop off in depth of this year's draft is pretty severe at LB from the first round. Hernandez is tough as nails but lacks height, he is only 6'2", and length some teams would want so he can be had in the 2nd round. At 348 lbs, he started all 4 years at LG and possesses the power, balance and athletic ability but in a smaller package. He is reminiscent of Richie Incognito.
Round 3, Pick 9: I will admit that this is a bit of a reach here by grabbing Duke Ejiofor, DE out of Wake Forest. Many see him going in the 4th round, but at this point in the draft, he is highest on our board for a position of need. Ejiofor comes in at 6'4", 270 pounds and plays to his strengths by utilizing his arm length to keep tackles away from his body. He needs quite a bit of seasoning before he will start, but his frame is compelling enough to get reps at DT in passing situations.
Round 4, Pick 11: Whether we resign Damien Williams or not, I like Royce Freeman, RB out of Oregon. Now how does the NCAA career leading rusher fall to the 4th round?? This is a very deep draft for running backs and there are plenty with talent and a lot less miles on their tires than this 4 year starter. At 6'0", 234 lbs, good vision and outstanding size, he would be an excellent relief runner for Drake.
Round 4, Pick 30: Lets face it, Julius Thomas is a bust. Good bye and good riddens. He has got to get cut. With that said, we need to resign Fasano and then draft Mike Gesicki, TE out of Penn State. Even at 6'6", 252 lbs, he is very athletic and would be the seam route runner that Thomas was supposed to be. He could be a matchup nightmare but he is available here because he is not much of a in line blocker. That's why resigning Fasano is very important.
Round 6, Pick 9: Our special teams are actually pretty good. We do very well in covering kicks as we are ranked in the top 10 of the league in return yards. However, Matt Haack was at the bottom of the league in net yards and had a few very bad punts. With that in mind, I like J.K. Scott, the Punter out of Alabama in this spot. As a 4 year starter, he has consistently performed well under pressure and can kick for distance, hang time and direction as needed with a big leg. He also has soft hands. His 25% inside the 10 and 51% inside the 20 are impressive stats. He also would be above average with his 4.55 hang time.
Round 7, Pick 5: We have reached the point in the draft for special teamers or practice squad guys. Since our special teams are pretty good, lets grab a guy who could develop into a solid backup and eventual starter at Center, Austin Corbett, OT out of Nevada. Even though he has only played LT in college, Corbett would be better suited to move inside and learn the Center position while building some strength. Lest we forget, these college prospects are still kids in comparison to professional veterans who are in their physical peak at age 26-30. There is no shame in being a few years off and Pouncey shouldn't be around longer than that. At 6'4", 305 lbs, he has the potential to be a solid starter at Center.
Round 7, Pick 11: Here is our Rocky Balboa pick. Humboldt State has barely been heard of, let alone had a player drafted by an NFL team. Here is a kid with the size, 6'7", 305 lbs, plus the toughness and movement skills you look for on the OL. However, playing at Humboldt makes you wonder if he played against tough enough competition. Camp will surely tell if Alex Cappa can make the leap. He played OT and could earn a spot as a swing tackle or move inside. The practice squad or Uber may be in his future.
With my next mock draft, we will entertain trades and look to grab as many top 100 picks as possible.
Phins Up!!
Carl Leone
Dol-Fan since 12/25/1971
Sunday, February 11, 2018
Oh, goody! Another high pick on an OG!
2nd rd I grab mike white qb western Kentucky.the reason do this is I grabbed o.g. Norbert from Carolina in free agency or I go cheaper and still get quality in Pugh from giants. I'm not hoping they finally get a lineman right in the draft and neither should the they. White to me is gonna be a steal for some team.I'm hoping its us. Like your te pick . w 2 4ths I hope they go pass rusher and safety. The rest best avail.
TE needed before RB, Phins can simply keep Williams and get another FA off the scrap heap as the # 3 runner. Phins also need QB, there is no depth and no future QB, Tannehill will be 30 and coming off injury. OG and LB, yes, but the above needs addressing.
Hi Carl, I would change the TE pick to Fumagali, many teams are shortsighted as he is missing a finger, but also a great receiving tight end and a very competent blocker. Sixth round, might try for Allen Lazard or Braxton Berrios. Like the Duke Ejiofor pick, If was Dolphins would see what they could do to trade Pouncey and Parker for more picks. If someone they like maybe a trade for one of next years picks. I would also take Tremaine Edmunds over Roquan SMith, height weight and OLB. If somehow somebody like Vitga Vea dropped to the 2nd round would try to trade 1st 2019 to Browns to nab him, help a ton alleviating Suhs cap hit in 2019
All great ideas. Unfortunately, we don't know free agent signings yet, which will effect the draft picks. Right now, I am just playing around with possibilities.
Stay tuned. More to come.
Edmunds would have to fall, as I previously mentioned. He should be the first LB off the board.
BTW, his dad played TE for us.
We could get a QB off the scrap heap as well. Let's be Folesish!!
The last high pick we had for OG was Pouncey in 1st round of 2011. Other than that, it's been 4th round or more back to Taylor Whitley in the 3rd of 2003.
Ferrell Edmunds?
I am convinced that miami will play TJ Mcdonald in the $LB position when they go to the nickel and big nickel packages ... this is the only way to cover a TE when you do not have a LB that can do it ... this requires a cover safety and the draft has a few of them.
also ... This is the deepest draft for Centers maybe ever ... my guess is there may be 4 day one starters in this draft ...price, Ragnow, clapp and Daniels with late 2nd to 4th grades (price 1st) ... Miami needs one of them ...there are at least 6 TE's that could start for miami in this draft with 3rd/4th round grades ... miami needs more 3rd/4th round picks ... hard for me to see miami keeping the 11th pick