Update on the coach who quit after snorting a white substance

Good to hear that he’s on the road to recovery, assuming he’s not simply deciding himself....
‘Divine intervention’: Former Dolphins assistant says cocaine video got him on the right track - The Washington Post https://apple.news/An1MrqQoWQeWY__29cTABLw
‘Divine intervention’: Former Dolphins assistant says cocaine video got him on the right track - The Washington Post https://apple.news/An1MrqQoWQeWY__29cTABLw
1 comments:
Good for him. I am sure that after the embarrassment of that video, he got hit with a bucket of ice water.