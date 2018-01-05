Sophomore Slump

Adam Gase has the potential to be the best coach the Dolphins have had in quite some time. This writer thought that owner Stephen Ross had finally acquired some "football savvy" when he hired Gase two years ago. In a division marked by defensive-minded coaches, Gase came in with offensive credentials for an outside-the-box approach to turning around the Dolphins' fortunes.The novelty of turning around a dismal start in 2016 to make the playoffs has diminished in 2017.Gase's NFL history is that of offensive coordinator at Denver and Chicago. He did well enough to merit the promotion to head coach with the Dolphins. His insistence to remain in this comfort zone is stunting his development as a head coach.There's a reason why most NFL head coaches don't call plays. Their job is to make sure the machine is running powerfully and efficiently. They hire mechanics (coaches) to adjust the the nuts and bolts to keep the players well-tuned. A head coach maintains a philosophy that instills confidence and performance from his workforce.Gase has to learn how to be a head coach and let his staff do their jobs. His job is to make sure that everyone understands their responsibilities and performs them to his satisfaction. If that means he has to take a step back and look at the big picture, then so be it.Adam Gase, head coach of the up and coming Miami Dolphins.