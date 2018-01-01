Dave’s take: well, that was weird

6-10. A very flawed team. There are so many holes on this roster, that it’s hard to know what their biggest problem is.



And some might say that gase is a decent coach who deserves another year, but after hearing about coaches being fired just after their teams played, I can’t underatand why gase isn’t on the hot seat. IMHO, he often looks lost, or perhaps a little clueless. He is supposed to be this offensive guru, but the team scored so few points, you have to wonder what the hype is about...aren’t coaches supposed to make the most of what they have? Him calling plays probably hurts more than it helps.



And today, frankly, he lost control of the team. That stupid fight was just that. And his argument with Landry last week showed how he doesn’t have the authority he thinks he does.



Why anyone would pay good money to see the dreck they put out there this season is beyond me. They underwhelmed week after week. And I can’t inagine next year will be better.



Oh sure tannehill comes back, but if you’ve read my ramblings, you know what I think of him *cough* awful *cough*. And anyway, he wasn’t going to help this team if he was there. Maybe he could help the team get one, or on a good day, two additional wins. That would put them at best at .500. Not good enough.



And then there’s the money. He’s due somewhere around $20mil next year, and suh is due $26mil. That’s 25% (or so) of the projected cap. On two players. And Landry is due for a contract that will pay him $10-$12 million, which is going to be another 6% or so of the cap, or in all over 30% for three players.



So I would guess based on the money, his ejection, and how he gets along with gase that the most productive offensive player has played his last game in Miami. No way can Miami afford Landry and field a decent team,



And that brings us back to gase. Honestly, do you want him and tannehill, with no Landry, or Landry with neither of them? Take the productivity!



Game 16 looked like a preseason game...players you’ve never heard of playing hard to catch on somewhere. Too bad it was an actual game that could have been played for the pride of knowing they could knock the bills out of the playoffs.



So the best you can say about this season was: At least the dolphins can still say that they’re better than the browns ...