- I was pulling for the falcons to get back to the Big dance and get a shot at redemption. But it wasn’t to be.
- On the other hand, good to see jay ajayi be a key contributor to the eagles as they head to the conference championship. He’s got a chance to show the dolphins just how badly they screwed up.
- While the titans looked promising for maybe 10 minutes, was there really a doubt the patriots would win?!
- On average, the home team in this round wins 75% of the games; meaning that one of the 4 teams has a chance of losing. Who would have thought it would be the steelers?
- Blake Bortles was much maligned. But he’s clearly the best pro QB in Florida right now; and that probably won’t change anytime soon. Don’t count him out.
- Does anyone know who bortles backup is? Chad henne! So that means that henne has been to more conference championships than anyone on the dolphins, through 3 decades.
- And the Vikings. They have a chance to be the first home team to ever play in a super bowl. I’m so pulling for that!
- BTW case Keemun signed mar 31. And nick foles mar 13. The dolphins could have signed either of the two backups starting in the conference championships. Instead they hitched their wagons to tannehill and then signed cutler when the chips were down.
Dave's take: a couple of thoughts on this weekends playoff games
Sunday, January 14, 2018
Dave’s take: a couple of thoughts on this weekends playoff games
Posted by David Kennedy
