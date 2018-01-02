Breaking down the owners comments





Here’s what Stephen Ross had to say after Sunday’s loss - and my snarky comments:



“It’s a new year. We need it.”

He’s right. Hope springs eternal again! And everyone is undefeated in 2018!



But what is it we need, exactly?



“I’m terribly disappointed,”





“The season didn’t start out right with injuries...”



It didn’t start out right. There were injuries, which are out of your control - but in the case of tannehill, that rests squarely on the coaches. He didn’t have surgery (his choice), but the team did less than nothing to prepare for him possibly getting hurt again, say signing or drafting a new guy; and then lured an average QB out of retirement for the season. That’s all on the organization.



You had Irma which is really out of your control, but look at what happened: the players seem to have grown antsy and drifted (rather than coming together), one player just left and flew home, and a coach found an escort and did things he shouldn’t have. Again that’s on the organization.



This was a time for coaches to lead, to come together, and to not do stupid things. But I’m assuming Gase had no control over the team.



“...and you can’t replace good quarterback.”



And no. You can't replace a good quarterback. But you can replace a mediocre quarterback, but the team chose not to. Perhaps his injury hurt, but the clubs response to it was predictably amusing.

“Looking forward to next season, there will be adjustments...”



What sort of adjustments? Another sham committee? Another ted wells investigation? Another silly meeting where you and the coach and gm sit there and sing kumbaya? Or changes to something at the stadium?



“...You put as much as I put into a team...”



What have *you* put into the team? Yes you fronted the money for stadium improvements, but that’s cosmetic and doesn’t affect the team - and you’ll recoup the money. And yes, you told the team to spend money on players - but there a salary cap, and floor... and you moved within it. But then, you kind of had to, based on league rules. It sounds nice to say you told them to spend, but it’s a small window.



“...and you try to do all the right things to win...”



Like...? Okay you committed to the coach and the gm. And I suppose the process. But the culture has been damaged since before H Wayne sold the team, and I can’t see what you’ve done to repair it. If your hands off approach worked, that would be great. But it hasn’t worked and there’s some culture problem that can’t be easily fixed with words, or new screens, or premium seating.



“...how can you not be disappointed?”



You’re the owner. That’s fair. But unlike fans who look perplexed at this organization over the last decade, you could do something. Turn that disappointment into something positive!



“I (expletive) hate losing. Excuse me.”

Of course you do. And you can be excused for that emotion. But you can’t be excused for what’s going on - and will probably keep going on until something changes, or dare I say?, you sell the team.



Then he went on to say that Coach, gm, and vp will all “definitely” be back.

“I have a lot of confidence in Adam and the way Adam, Chris and Mike work together,. Adam is really a good football guy, and I believe in him. He’s as disappointed as I am. I talk to him a lot and I think he recognizes we need to make adjustments and I think we will.”



Alrighty then. Things will continue on this course next year. Maybe they catch a break and get 9-10 wins again. But until that culture changes and the team gets a QB, it will be more of the same.