A generation gap? Or lack of interest?

My sons high school marching band participated in the Dan Marino walk about autism (a great event; you can donate here> https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/mobile/mobileEventInfo.aspx?eventid=226218&langpref=en-CA&Referrer=https%3a%2f%2fdanmarinofoundation.org%2fevents%2f)
They were told they were going to get a special surprise today. It was....a visit by dan Marino! He stopped by to say hi and take pictures.
Only problem was that many of the kids didn’t know who Marino was. Some thought he was a contestant on one of the singing shows. Others asked who the old guy was and why he was taking pictures. Keep in mind they were at joe Robbie stadium.
It’s amusing on the surface, but realizing he retired before many of these kids were born - and the dolphins are largely forgotten these days - it’s not totally surprising.
As I’ve said before, the dolphins need to capture the hearts of this generation. But they aren’t...it’s weird.... But to be fair, it is much harder to get them to engage in much these days. And attitudes towards sports are changing.
They were told they were going to get a special surprise today. It was....a visit by dan Marino! He stopped by to say hi and take pictures.
Only problem was that many of the kids didn’t know who Marino was. Some thought he was a contestant on one of the singing shows. Others asked who the old guy was and why he was taking pictures. Keep in mind they were at joe Robbie stadium.
It’s amusing on the surface, but realizing he retired before many of these kids were born - and the dolphins are largely forgotten these days - it’s not totally surprising.
As I’ve said before, the dolphins need to capture the hearts of this generation. But they aren’t...it’s weird.... But to be fair, it is much harder to get them to engage in much these days. And attitudes towards sports are changing.
1 comments:
The marching band refused to yield...