Dol-Fans Hopes Shift To 2018

Par for the course. Why expect anything to be different in Kansas City?There would be no Christmas miracle for Dol-Fans in 2017.No surprise gifts under our tree. Just the regular batch of undershirts, socks and sweaters.Even though both Buffalo and Tennessee held up their end of the bargain, the Dolphins played their usual disappointing game yesterday.Putting the proverbial fork into our turkey of a 2017 season.It's done. Long gone. So sad.Just truly sad.This team just couldn't get out of its own way. All season long.They just continue to shoot themselves in the foot.How many stupid penalties does one team have to commit before they stop doing it?Clearly, the 2017 Dolphins have more to give. They have not reached their limit.4 defensive holding calls lead to points.Another bonehead unnecessary roughness penalty sidetracks another scoring drive.Unnecessary. Could anything have been more aptly named?When will it finally sink in?Could they just be idiots?I am serious. Stupid idiots.This team has all the talent to get into the playoffs but somewhere along the line they must have played too many quarters without a helmet.I just don't understand what they are thinking about.Forget the two drive killing fumbles and array of missed tackles for a minute.Yesterday's game was a microcosm of our season.In it for a while until our better nature prevails.Until the shoe drops or the gun goes off pointed at our feet.Oh well. Gotta draft smarter players.Gotta find guys with an IQ above 10.They are out there. Look at everyone else's roster.Nobody can be as stupid as we are. Nobody.So Sunday we hang our hats on being spoilers.That's our possible shining moment now.No winning season, no playoffs, no chance.Just try to knock out the Bills.Who even cares?Phins Up!Carl LeoneDol-Fan since 12/25/1971