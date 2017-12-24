#RememberDickEnberg pic.twitter.com/xDHxqz4mpG The Chippewas are sporting "OH MY" stickers on helmets and gear today to honor CMU legend Dick Enberg, who unfortunately passed away late last night at the age of 82. #OhMy December 22, 2017

We pay our respects to long time broadcaster Dick Enberg, who passed away. Dick was always part of NBCs #1 broadcast team (for a long time with Merlin Olsen)...and when the dolphins were relevant in the 80s until the mid-90s, he was often heard doing dolphins broadcasts.I saw this tribute and wanted to pass it along. Bravo Chippewas, bravo.