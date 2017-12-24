» Unlabelled » Dick Enberg

Sunday, December 24, 2017

Dick Enberg

We pay our respects to long time broadcaster Dick Enberg, who passed away.  Dick was always part of NBCs #1 broadcast team (for a long time with Merlin Olsen)...and when the dolphins were relevant in the 80s until the mid-90s, he was often heard doing dolphins broadcasts.

I saw this tribute and wanted to pass it along.  Bravo Chippewas, bravo.
Carl Leone DeleteReply

"Oh my" will never be the same.

