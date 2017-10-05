We Got Bigger Problems Than Jay Cutler's Wildcat Role

Can we take a day off already from Jay Cutler's statuesque pose.It was one play on a dismal day.It was not, I repeat, not the reason we lost.Our O Line is getting blown off the ball. Jay Ajayi barely gets his hands on the ball when he is getting hit.Ajayi is trying to find holes where they just don't exist.Gase is having Cutler dump the ball off on quick WR screens because, let's face it, he just doesn't have a lot of time to stand back there and do his Wildcat pose looking down field for an open receiver.If anyone deserves any amount of heat, it's the O Line and the O Line coaches.Let's rip them a new a_ _ hole. Let's kick them either in the butt or to the curb.If our offense could get into a rhythm and eat up some clock and yards, everything else will take of itself and fall into place.The Defense will rest. Field position will favor us and most importantly points will accumulate.Jay Cutler may not be the great leader of men in comparison to General George Patton.He doesn't hold a candle to Sgt. John Basilone. (This one you'll have to google. Hint: huge Marine hero from my neck of the woods.)But we knew this going in.Cutler is nothing more than a stop gap between Tannehill starts. That's it.And frankly, Tannehill would have had problems with the performance, or lack thereof, of our O Line.Unfortunately, our issue requires 5 guys to work hard and play together. 5 guys.If one idiot takes a play off, the whole system goes kapoohy. (Hint: to shit)One idiot. One false start. One missed block. One holding penalty.Those we have seen plenty of.In those most memorable words of Rev. Martin Luther King "3 and out, 3 and out, oh Lord have mercy, we are 3 and out!" (Hint: not really his words)Phins Up!!!Carl LeoneDolfan since 12/25/1971