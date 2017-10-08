This Is The Sign Of A Good Football Team

Yes it is. A Win is a Win is a Win.Thank you defense for winning this game.Thank you refs for not blowing dead what looked like an incomplete pass.Thank you All Pro Rashad Jones who hustled out that "incomplete pass" into a TD.Thank you Jay Ajayi for your second efforts running the ball.Why is this a "Good Team"?Despite your Quarterback sucking wind, we still won.Amazingly, luckily, finally.And guess what, despite this crappy QB play, we are tied in the loss column with every other AFC East team with 2 losses.Yes we suck on O but we are in the hunt.Thank God for that!!!Phins Up!!!Carl LeoneDolfan since 12/25/1971