It's like DEJA BOOO All Over Again!

I thought FOX TV lost it's signal and with the help of special effects, inserted the Saints uniforms over the Jets uniforms and replayed that game.If it wasn't so sad it would be funny.Our offense that is.Which is quite offensive to our fan base.When your defense holds Drew Breeze to 20 points, you should be able to win the game.We weren't even in it after Cutler's interception in the end zone.I bet the refs threw their flags for more yards than Cutler did.The play calling was ridiculous. Case in point, we ran the ball 2 plays in a row for 20 yards and Gase calls for a Wild Cat Formation!!!What is he thinking about?Ok. I have vented. I feel better.Not really.1-2 is not the end of the world. But scoring only 6 points in 8 quarters is.Something has to change. And in a hurry.It's your turn to vent.At least it's only 1 PM right now and I can still do something else today.Phins Up!!Carl LeoneDolfan since 12/25/1971