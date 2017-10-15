How Bout Them Mammals!!!

Wow! 11.5 Dogs!Hostile environment! Down 17-0 at the half!Things were not looking good. Not at all.But when you have veteran leadership all it takes is a couple of plays to get back into it.Gotta give Gase some cudos for going for it on 4th down a number of times when all looked gloom. Believing in your players means a lot. And goes a long way.How about Parkey banging another 50 yarder to tie it up? And that kick was so true it could've gone another 10 yards.Wake with another big sack. Hayes stuffing the run. Ajayi rushing for 130 yards behind a beleagured O Line not giving up a sack.So many vets stepped up today.And finally Rashad Jones, once again, in the right place at the right time.This was just an amazing win when very few thought it possible.I know half of the remaining players in their survivor pools were eliminated today thanks to us.Wow!!!As I write this Pittsburg is ahead of the last undefeated team, Kansas City, 12-3 at the half.How fitting would a 17-0 comeback be on a day when 17-0 stands tall once again. Let's Go Pittsburgh!Phins up!!!Carl LeoneDolfan since 12/25/1971