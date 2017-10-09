Dave’s take: an overshadowed win

The dolphins may have gotten a win yesterday - at least partially based on a weird rule interpretation; what’s a fumble? What’s an incomplete pass - and that’s all fine and good.



But then this morning we hear about Chris Forester having recorded himself allegedly snorting cocaine while video chatting with a stripper. And sitting in the dolphins facility.



Two things about this:



His career is likely over. But the weird thing is that you may recall some years ago when wannstedt was coaching, there was a revolving door of OCs. He was one of them, and if memory serves, there was some incident with him, but I can’t remember what it was. And I don’t want to throw wild accusations out there...Could be a faulty memory, and I’m still looking for the reference...



And, he was doing this at the training facility. He looked too comfortable there for it to be his first time. So it makes you wonder what the heck is going on there. Could just be him. But it seems unlikely no one knew about it.



So there ya go. A mediocre win is again overshadowed by a random controversy. That, dolphins fans, is what this team has been for some years.