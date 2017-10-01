Dave’s take: just stay in London

I don’t watch much dolphins football these days. But once I remembered there was a game on from London, I tuned in. It was with about 5 minutes left in the half, and clearly I missed nothing to that point. By halftime, I was already bored and I proceeded to do various activities but had one eye on the tv...



It was hard to watch.



No points?! And 6 in absolute garbage time last week. Good thing they scored 19 their first week so they can average 8 points per game. Wow.



In my humble opinion this play summed a lot of it up. While cutler couldn’t be bothered, it wasn’t just him. The team just seems unenthusiastic. They are just going through the motions for the most part. And if you’re going to give up on the team, that seems like a good enough reason to me. If they don’t care, why should you?





