Dave’s take: just stay in London

I don’t watch much dolphins football these days. But once I remembered there was a game on from London, I tuned in. It was with about 5 minutes left in the half, and clearly I missed nothing to that point. By halftime, I was already bored and I proceeded to do various activities but had one eye on the tv...
It was hard to watch.
No points?! And 6 in absolute garbage time last week. Good thing they scored 19 their first week so they can average 8 points per game. Wow.
In my humble opinion this play summed a lot of it up. While cutler couldn’t be bothered, it wasn’t just him. The team just seems unenthusiastic. They are just going through the motions for the most part. And if you’re going to give up on the team, that seems like a good enough reason to me. If they don’t care, why should you?
I couldn't, for the life of me, understand why Gase called for the wild cat with a 1st and 20. Especially after we just ran the ball for 10 yards a clip out of our base offense.
Gase has been coddling the thugs. Time to get tough. I think he should cut the three that kneeled. That woukd be a good start. Didnt watch one second of this s -show. Didnt miss much. Lol
Gase has been coddling the thugs. Time to get tough. I think he should cut the three that kneeled. That woukd be a good start. Didnt watch one second of this s -show. Didnt miss much. Lol
Stop protesting and start working on your craft, you stink in life and in football!! 45 year fan is DONE with the Dolphins and the NFL. You lost me. Did you see Nascar today? Those true Americans stood and prayed and sang the national anthem, it was AMERICAN AWESOME. Trump should be tweeting about it soon!!!! BOYCOTT NFL now!!!!