Sunday, October 01, 2017

Are the dolphins cursed?

Depending on what you believe then...perhaps?

I made reference to it in an earlier comment. Here’s the bigger picture from an article a couple years ago. https://deadspin.com/the-dolphins-stadium-is-literally-built-on-an-indian-bu-1638547584

Read more about construction here http://articles.latimes.com/1987-08-16/sports/sp-1898_1_joe-robbie

And one piece of info from 1985. Keep in mind that the team has more or less been mediocre since they moved into the facility in 1987.


Farley999 DeleteReply

Dead injuns don't make kneelers

David Kennedy DeleteReply
David Kennedy DeleteReply

Breaking news flash: the dolphins have been bad for a loooong time. Certainly before kaepernick took the field.

Stop the insanity with this kneeling already. It gets way too much press.

Carl Leone DeleteReply

Haunted!!

But we haven't even played there yet.

I bet if they put a casino in the concessions, those Indian ghosts won't mind.

