Are the dolphins cursed?

Depending on what you believe then...perhaps?I made reference to it in an earlier comment. Here’s the bigger picture from an article a couple years ago. https://deadspin.com/the-dolphins-stadium-is-literally-built-on-an-indian-bu-1638547584 Read more about construction here http://articles.latimes.com/1987-08-16/sports/sp-1898_1_joe-robbie And one piece of info from 1985. Keep in mind that the team has more or less been mediocre since they moved into the facility in 1987.