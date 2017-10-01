Are the dolphins cursed?

Depending on what you believe then...perhaps?
I made reference to it in an earlier comment. Here’s the bigger picture from an article a couple years ago. https://deadspin.com/the-dolphins-stadium-is-literally-built-on-an-indian-bu-1638547584
Read more about construction here http://articles.latimes.com/1987-08-16/sports/sp-1898_1_joe-robbie
And one piece of info from 1985. Keep in mind that the team has more or less been mediocre since they moved into the facility in 1987.
Dead injuns don't make kneelers
Breaking news flash: the dolphins have been bad for a loooong time. Certainly before kaepernick took the field.
Stop the insanity with this kneeling already. It gets way too much press.
Amen, Dave.
Haunted!!
But we haven't even played there yet.
I bet if they put a casino in the concessions, those Indian ghosts won't mind.