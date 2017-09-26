To Kneel Or Not To Kneel, That Is The Question

This whole situation is getting completely out of hand. What was supposed to call attention to race relations has turned into fans no longer wanting to be fans.





The President has voiced in, owners have locked arms and no one is discussing what initially all this kneeling was intended to have discussed.





It has now become a discussion on patriotism and free speech. Or lack there of.





Below is a response I wrote in Dave Kennedy's post "Dave's Take On Standing Up" on this site back on August 27th. Since then many of our posts have meandered off subject. So take this opportunity to vent, add, detract, etc on this subject.





Everyone's opinion is valid. Here is mine:





"Athletes, actors and artists not only have a right to stand up for a cause they feel is important to them, they also have a responsibility to use their platforms to assist in social change.

The kneeling players are a perfect example of good idea, wrong execution. I understand, that as an African-American, they feel compelled to call more attention to race relations in the US. Certain venues are perfectly suited and accepted for political stands and announcements.

Concerts are perfect examples. Musicians have for decades use the stage to call attention to a cause and that is universally accepted location for such.

Never do you find an actor break from the script to make a political statement during a play. The play itself may make a statement or the cast may stop at the curtain call and speak to the audience about a current issue.

Sports is a different story. Players can use their celebrity to good use but not in the actual arena. It just is not universally accepted other than wearing something on your uniform to support a cause.





Fans go to sporting events to get away from their problems and daily dull drums, not to engage in political or social issues.

I believe the players would have been better served to organize a great number of African-American athletes from all sports to speak to the media in their locker rooms after games about race relations."





Now you can knock yourselves out but keep it clean.





Phins Up!!!





Carl Leone

Dolfan since 12/25/1971



