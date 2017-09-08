The dolphins have left the building...

as I sit here and wait for Irma, I'm just catching up on various news, and reading random stories. Here's one about the fins heading west to prep for their game next week. There's a picture of the bubble deflated in there, too.If you are in Irmas path, please stay safe. Preparation is key.And on an unrelated note, I should apologize for stirring the proverbial pot with the Bennett statement. I found it interesting and wanted to pass it along, but it took on a life of its own. We now return to your regularly scheduled programming.