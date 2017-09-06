New date for Bucs-Dolphins

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS-MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME TO BE PLAYED IN WEEK ​11 ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma on South Florida, the Miami Dolphins home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium, will instead be played there in Week 11 on Sunday, November 19 , the NFL announced today.

Week 11 was previously an open date for both clubs.

The NFL announced yesterday that in the interest of public safety in light of the continuing state of emergency, the league, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, would not play an NFL game in South Florida this week.