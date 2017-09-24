Miami STILL at bottom of AFC's 12 best teams...

When are the Dolphins going to pull their heads out of their asses?





Serious question.





I have been waiting for this offense to put up some serious points and beat the teams they are supposed to beat. I'm still waiting...





These Dolphins have won close games. In the past, GREAT! This should not have been a close game, and it wasn't. It was an ass whooping but it should have been the Jets getting that whooping.





Josh McCown WAS on a 11 game losing streak as a starter. Not anymore!





The Jets were being accused of tanking for a top draft pick! They proved us all wrong!





The Jets were the worst run defense in the league, how things have changed!





The Miami offense looks anemic. A pop warner team could have had more success today, not an exaggeration.





I am seriously starting to question this coaching staffs ability to make in game adjustments. When the run game doesn't work, the offense goes to shit. I seriously thought Gase was this offensive passing guru? That's not a knock against him, I like the guy but that is a serious question.





The defense still has a miserable secondary. The no name receivers of the Jets worked the middle all day long. It was quite embarrassing.





I don't know what else needs to be said. Next week we play Drew Brees who just lot up the Panther defense which is a lot better than Miami's. Good luck Miami. I hope you fix a lot of things this week, you are gonna need to...





