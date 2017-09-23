MetLifeTakeover Going To Be Huge

Each year it grows and grows, like an ivy climbing a facade.Until it reaches the point were it covers the entire house and you can't even remember what color the house actually was.That's the goal of Dolfans NYC.To completely take over MetLife Stadium as if the Roman Empire came back from the dead.It started in 2013 with a few hundred tickets purchased as a group and now has reached 4 digits and climbing.Soon enough the #MetLifetakeover will seem like Miami North.You could hear a few hundred fans chanting in unison on TV. The Dolphins heard them too.Imagine over a 1,000 voices as one.It could reach a deafening peak!!Of course there will be other die hard Dolfans in attendance spread through out the stadium.I will be one of them sitting a few sections over in 302.The ivy has taken hold and spread and soon will choke the life blood out of a Jets home game.What could be better than that?If you are attending the game or just want to join in on the pregame festivities (you don't need a game ticket to park in the stadium lot, just pay for parking), the #MetLifeTakeover invites you to join them in Lot L4 starting at 9 AM.Look for the 25 foot high Dolphin flags and listen for all noise.Dolfans NYC uses this event to raise monies for the Miami Dolphins Foundation which is the charitable arm of our beloved franchise.Join them on Facebook and please use #MetLifeTakeover in all your social media this weekend as we make this regional event a national story.Phins Up!!!Carl LeoneDolfan since 12/25/1971