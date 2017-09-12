London calling

Stephen Ross apparently listened and wants to have a home game back, so he asked the NFL. But predictably, they said no. Gotta build that brand. They're keeping the game in London.
Read more here http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/barry-jackson/article172562961.html
For what it's worth, this all boils down to money. The NFL gets more exposure, and a larger cut of the ticket sales in a game overseas. The dolphins get a cut as the home team, but it's not as much as Ross could make from ticket sales, concessions and parking.
BTW, we are told that there is some damage to the roof of the stadium, but none of it is structural and it should be repaired before the delayed home opener in a few weeks.
