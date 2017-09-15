Dolphins Open Season at Neutral Site

Four months ago the Chargers unveiled their new logo at Staples Center in LA during an NBA game. It seemed to make sense: connect with a new fan base that is excited to adopt its new favorite sons. The logo flashed. The fans responded.With boos- so many boos. I laughed out loud- it was pretty hilarious.I am attending tomorrow's game in Carson. It will be played in the home of the LA Galaxy, where twenty thousand vaguely committed hipsters pretend to know something of the world's most popular sport. In between derivative songs, the fan base mills about in a pretty, airy, lazy stadium that is about as intense as a coffee bean at three in the afternoon.I bought my ticket to the game last night. I scrolled around for about an hour browsing options. I am not making this up. I will Lyft to the game and possibly Lyft home, since cars can pretty much pull up in front of the stadium. My buddy (also a Dolphins fan) is planning on "parking in the neighborhood."So the good news about the Dolphins opener is that it is also the Chargers "home" opener- and LA's second team may feel very much like a jv team playing before the varsity game. The Dolphins need a break after all the storm related scurrying, and the Home Depot Center/ Stub Hub Center may be that needed break.If any of you out there are Dolphins fans attending this game, give a shout. You will hear me tomorrow. I'll be the guy actually excited to see my team. And chances are, I'll stand out. Phins up.Jay Lopez