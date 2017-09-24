Dave’s take: kneeling

We live in a wonderful country that allows us to have different points of view. Isn’t it amazing that while we’re watching our gladiators entertain us, we can argue about things like if it’s proper to do something, and if there’s respect.



First world problems indeed.



Meanwhile around the world, there are actual issues like war and famine. And closer to home we see poverty, natural disasters, and people scraping by in life.



Yet we focus on something petty like whether someone kneels. Who. The frick. Cares. The can sit, stand, do headstands, or repel in on ropes.



They’re standing up for a principle and what they’re doing doesn’t affect you or me directly. Yes it calls attention to them, but so does a TD celebration, and we enjoy those. In the end, they still respect country; this is about social issues.



At the end of it all, we only care about what happens between the white lines. Whether our team (whichever it might be) wins or loses. You can say you’ll give up and boycott, but you know that won’t last. Football rules and you love it.



Last year, ratings were down when kaepernick started his protest. But my senses tell that was more about the quality of football than anything. And everyone returned, even though the protests remained. The playoffs didn’t seem to suffer...



The NFL and it’s owners made very clear nothing will change for them. And as for releasing a player for their opinion. Yeah good luck with that. It’s about wins and losses. Abusers and bad citizens remain on rosters because they help the team win.



Feel free to counter protest (in a similar non violent way) or not attend. When I dropped off the dolphins bandwagon, I found something interesting: it’s impossible to boycott the team or league. The NFL is a behemoth with many sponsors, and you have to avoid the networks and their parent companies. It’s easier to just not buy the tickets, the T-shirt’s and hats, and otherwise not directly contribute. But beyond that, it’s like work, and not worth it. You’ll somehow still contribute.



Better you should just be entertained by the sport and leave the incessant babble about right and wrong alone.



If you want to be involved, how about helping in your community or with a storm ravaged region. Either with your time or money. Do good. Be kind. And don’t bother with this. It serves no purpose.