and we all thought Miami was going to be a good offensive team...
1 TD in 7.5 quarters so far.
Good Job.
Sunday, September 24, 2017
Awful.Im almost glad I cant see the game here in Nashville. Its gotta be one of the ugliest in quite some time. Just BAD football.
It's ridiculous. I stopped watching. The stats are going to even be uglier than the score. At one point, they had 2 offside penalties in a row! Defense has been on the field for most of the game. I am seriously starting to question this coaching staffs ability to make in game adjustments....
The culprit is Jay Cutler. He needs to go now. He is tannehill reincordinate. I told you all that he does not have it any more. Todd Bowles knew it too. They would not have stacked the line against Matt Moore. Jay Cultler looks scared and confused. His arm is WEAK AND INACCURATE.
I hate to say it but realistically we should be 0-2, we were lucky against the Chargers not so much today, if we had any kind of offense and were able to pick up some first downs we would of had a chance, defense was on the field far to long, very disappointing to say the least.
I cant remember a worse offensive perfomance for Miami. Ever. Why cant Miami stretch the field? How is our o line still so garbage for 10+ years now. That game was embarrassing just to admit Im a Dolphins fan. I can only imagine how the players feel. That was less than pitiful. Did they even try? I couldnt tell.
Very good point david6660. This team should be 0-2. Their offense has been anemic. Let's face it. This team has a very good shit to be 1-2 after they play the Saints next week.