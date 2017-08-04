With Tannehill Likely Out, Who Do You Prefer At QB?

Just when things were looking up. Injuries, Injuries, Injuries.I know that they are part of the NFL. but losing our starting QB and our RB has concussion issues.Yes, issues. Those nasty headaches tend to reoccur. And each time they take longer to recover from.What a frecking week! I need a drink.Maybe two.So since everything is pointing to Ryan Tannehill going under the knife and losing out on this season, who would you like to see start at QB?I know who our dear friend Dave Appoloppolloppaloloopie, a long time advocate of Matt Moore over a healthy Ryan Tannehill wants to start at QB.I like Matt Moore too. And given the chance to take a ton of snaps before the season starts we should be OK.He knows the system. He knows the WRs. He is accepted in the locker room.He has replaced RT already. And went 2-0, prior to the NE season ender, to get us into the playoffs.Short of bringing back Dan Marino or even George Blanda, we don't have too many choices.Looks like Jay Cutler will remain a TV analyst for the Bears. He wants starters cash to leave the booth. He is familiar with Gase's system. And Gase is familiar with him.But Jay Cutler is just another Matt Moore. So unless Cutler is willing to play one year for veteran back up cash, why bring him in?Colin Kaepernick, sans the Castro Tee Shirt, would be intriguing since he can run like the wind and extend plays. He would allow the Zone Read to remain on the play sheet, which I happen to like having that threat in our arsenal.CK has starting experience. He also has controversy experience. I am sure he would be accepted in the locker room but how about in the community. Bearing that Castro image on his Tee Shirt, what was he thinking about anyway.There are some other choices to bring in. I am wondering what the consensus is out there in Dolfan land.Whom would you prefer???Back to Dave Appoloppolloppaloloopie. Oh, he is for real.Ask any follower of this blog.There have been many an argument over who should be our starting QB. Even when things were going well for RT.DA wouldn't let up. Not an inch.If it weren't for this being a blog on the internet instead of discussions in a bar, DA's family would've had to order the widest head stone known to mankind.So those who were against DA all these years have a big decision to make. Do they get behind Matt Moore and hope we are successful?Hope that not only we do well. But more importantly, hope that if Matt Moore does play well, Dave Appoloppolloppaloloopie shows some class and doesn't rub it in.Its up to you DA. The ball is in your court.Gentleman or prick??Phins Up!!!Carl LeoneDolfan since 12/25/1971