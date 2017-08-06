Tebow time!

Since it's all about entertainment, why not sign Tim Tebow?! Tebow! Tebow!





Pros:

NFL experience

A proven winner

The guy will put fans in seats

He may complete a pass here and there

Decent guy





Cons:

Kneels a lot (isn't that why folks don't like Kaepernick?)

He's been called the "Kim kardashian of sports"

To quote one NFL exec "he's really bad"

ESPN would never stop obsessing about him (wait that might be a pro)

He's still a virgin (which means we will never hear of his exploits, and I know some groupies who would be sad about that)









Photo from the phinphanatic

*And yes, this is a snarky post.